Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints William “Chad” Bailey to the School Board of Gulf County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of William “Chad” Bailey to the School Board of Gulf County.
William “Chad” Bailey
Bailey is an Engineer for Consolidated Communications. Active in his community, he previously served as the President of the Wewahitchka Dixie Youth Baseball League. Bailey attended Gulf Coast State College.
