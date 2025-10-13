Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new member to the Gulf County School Board.
43-year-old William “Chad” Bailey will now serve on the Gulf County school Board.
He will fill the vacancy left by Denny McGlon who resigned from the school board in late January for personal reasons.
Bailey is an Engineer for Consolidated Communication; he previously served as the President of the Wewahitchka Dixie Youth Baseball League and attended Gulf Coast State College.
