Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that Florida has awarded more than 9,400 recruitment bonuses to new law enforcement officers through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program.
The latest round of bonuses went to officers serving the Florida Panhandle region, with an additional 734 bonuses distributed to recruits across the state.
That includes new officers in Bay, Franklin, Gulf, and Walton counties.
Launched in 2022, this recruitment bonuses initiative underscores Florida’s commitment to supporting law enforcement.
The program provides a one-time $5,000 bonus—after taxes—to newly employed officers as a show of appreciation and incentive for choosing to serve in Florida.
To date, more than 1,900 law enforcement officers from 49 other states and two territories have relocated to Florida.
In addition to a $5,000 recruitment bonus, benefits of becoming a Florida law enforcement officer include financial stability, upward mobility, excellent health and retirement benefits, student loan forgiveness programs, home loan programs, and more.
