Thursday, October 9, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Caribbean Coffee & Cafe was born from a love of quality coffee and coastal life. Inspired by the rhythm and soul of the Caribbean, their café brings a tropical touch to everything they do—from the beans they brew to the pastries they bake.

They serve 100% organic, fair-trade coffee—because great flavor starts at the source. Their friendly team is there every morning with a warm welcome and the best brew in town!

From rich espresso and tropical cold brews to their famous cinnamon rolls and artisan sandwiches, everything there is made with care, served with a smile, and steeped in sunshine!

Swing by for a cup of sunshine and let your taste buds escape to the Caribbean.


Caribbean Coffee & Café

2802-A Highway 98, Mexico Beach, Fl

info@caribbean-coffee.com

Dirty Girls Gardening, a woman-owned local business, specializes in custom outdoor containers and flower gardens, including shadow boxes. They offer free consultations, delivery, and flexible maintenance options to keep your garden thriving.


Whether beautifying your space or maintaining outdoor aesthetics, Dirty Girls Gardening is dedicated to realizing your gardening dreams!


Contact them today!

𝗗𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

Kendra (970)219-6114

Sharon (480) 570-0285

www.facebook.com/forgottencoastgardeners

The 𝗩𝗙𝗪 𝗔𝘂𝘅𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿𝘆 is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and their members are the relatives of those who have served in overseas combat. They have more than 470,000 members nationwide who volunteer millions of hours.

The 𝗩𝗙𝗪 𝗔𝘂𝘅𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 #𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟲𝟵 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗖 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀 is located at 1776 Trout Ave in Port Saint Joe.


They offer several different events that are open to the public, follow them on their Facebook page to be in the know - www.facebook.com/VFW10069

Show your support by becoming a member. Stop by and pick up your application today. Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more info visit them online at http://vfw.org/ contact them at (850) 229-6826.


𝗩𝗙𝗪 𝗔𝘂𝘅𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 #𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟲𝟵 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗖 𝗚𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘀

1776 Trout Ave in Port St. Joe.

(850) 229-6826

www.facebook.com/VFW10069

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal

Help us crown Gulf County’s Champions of Tourism!

﻿

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2025 awards... and we want to hear from YOU!


Who made your trip unforgettable?

Was it the best cup of coffee, the friendliest welcome, or an incredible tour experience?


 Cast your vote now through Friday, October 11 at 5PM ET


 One vote per category per form

 https://forms.gle/AYGsuDmHiHycJv5F8


Let’s celebrate the people and places that make Gulf County feel like home... even if just for a weekend. 


﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment