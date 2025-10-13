If you get an unexpected e-mail from Franklin County’s property Appraiser, Terry Tipton, especially one with a file attached, don’t open it.
Tipton issued a warning on Monday letting people know his e-mail account has been compromised.
He is urging people NOT to open any unusual emails that appear to come from him, especially those containing links, codes, or unexpected attachments.
Oyster Radio received one of the bogus e-mails, which basically says “Good morning, kindly review the document below and get back to me at your earliest convenience” and then provides a link and a password.
It even has the Property Appraiser’s picture on it (which we have posted above), so it looks official.
Tipton pointed out that he is not the only one who has experienced this issue recently and is reminding people to remain cautious and delete any suspicious messages.
