Paddy's Raw Bar will host the annual Pink Out fundraiser this evening starting at 6.
This is the 13th year of the event which raises money to benefit FRANKLIN NEEDS, a local charity that provides mammograms, ultrasounds and other breast cancer screenings needed for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Franklin County.
The event includes live music from John Sutton.
There will be fresh local fried fish or smoked brisket with sides, local craft beer, Pink Out Wine Punch, a lip-sync battle, a live auction and silent auction, filled with art, beach house rentals, catered dinners, fishing trips and more.
It’s a fun fundraiser for a great cause.
The event runs from 6 till 10 PM tonight at Paddy's Raw Bar on East pine Avenue on St George Island.
https://www.facebook.com/pinkoutbenefit
http://live.oysterradio.com/
