Porch
Fest Apalach has kicked off its online auction, so be sure to bid.
Porch Fest Apalach will be held this Saturday,
October the 11th at locations around Apalachicola.
The event was created during the pandemic as a way
for people to get outdoors and safely listen to live music.
Last
year over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages and porches around
Apalachicola to perform for hundreds of people.
Porchfest has become very popular and is now an
annual event raising money for local non-profits.
This
year’s event will raise money for Aaron Meals, a group that delivers nutritious
meals to over 350 food-insecure individuals in Franklin County every week.
As
part of the fundraiser, Porchfest holds an on-line auction with dozens of items
ranging from sunset cruises and vacation rentals to scenic airplane flights and
gift baskets from local businesses and restaurants.
The
auction began Sunday and will end at 9PM on Thursday, October the 9th.
You
can find the auction from the Porchfest Apalach Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100027587815584
