Red tide continues to plague the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County

Red tide continues to plague Gulf County as a Florida Department of Health in Red Tide Health Alert continues into its second week.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from Eagle Harbor southeast of St. Joe Bay and from samples taken from mid St. Joseph Bay.
It was found in low concentrations from samples taken near Pig Island, Black’s Island and Patton Bayou, and in very low concentrations from Windmark Beach, Eagle Harbor Boat Ramp and from Parker Avenue.
It was found in background concentrations from the Frank Pate Park Boat Ramp.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
The Health Department is Gulf County is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
