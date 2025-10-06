Stories from the Seaside - The E-newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium

Join us on Saturday, October 25th from 5–8 PM for a hauntingly good time by the sea! Explore our aquarium after dark and meet the creatures that go bump (and splash!) in the night.
Special Treats:
Kids in costume get FREE admission!
One free drink ticket with every adult ticket purchase
Admission: $16 Adults | $14 Members | $11 Children (without costume, up to age 11)
Dress up, bring the family, and dive into a night of spooky sea life, glowing tanks, and Halloween fun for all ages!
Mark your calendars, grab your costumes, and get ready for a night of frights, fun, and fishy friends!
