Stories from the Seaside - The E-newsletter from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and Aquarium

Spooky Specimens is creeping back to Gulf Specimen!

Join us on Saturday, October 25th from 5–8 PM for a hauntingly good time by the sea! Explore our aquarium after dark and meet the creatures that go bump (and splash!) in the night.


Special Treats:

Kids in costume get FREE admission!

One free drink ticket with every adult ticket purchase

Admission: $16 Adults | $14 Members | $11 Children (without costume, up to age 11)


Dress up, bring the family, and dive into a night of spooky sea life, glowing tanks, and Halloween fun for all ages!


Mark your calendars, grab your costumes, and get ready for a night of frights, fun, and fishy friends!


Beach Explorations Tour

Ready for a hands-on adventure? Join Debbi on the shoreline as she uncovers the secrets of the Gulf! From seashells and sand dollars to crabs, sea stars, and other coastal treasures, she brings the beach to life with her passion and knowledge of marine life.


Upcoming Walks:

Saturday, October 11th

Saturday, November 8th


Perfect for families, nature enthusiasts, and anyone curious about coastal life—every walk is a chance to explore, learn, and be amazed by what the tide brings in.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your spot today and make a date with the sea!

(850) 984-5297


Intern Spotlight﻿

Meet Erin Canter, one of our new 6-month interns, who is originally from Annapolis, MD. Erin has a bachelor's degree in Marine Science with a concentration in Biological Oceanography from the University of South Carolina. Erin enjoys surfing, boating, and hiking in her free time. She is most excited about the variety of learning opportunities at GSML.

Erin's Goals: Work and live near the water

Favorite Lab Animal: Filefish and Batfish

We are so thrilled to have her on as an intern!

Introducing Our Greenhouse!

We’re thrilled to unveil our brand-new greenhouse—and it’s not just for plants, it’s for cleaner water!

While our bays and rivers may look clear, they can still be full of invisible pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorus. In excess, these nutrients can fuel harmful algal blooms, create dead zones, and damage delicate ecosystems that so many creatures depend on.

That’s where the humble algae comes in. Algae naturally thrive on nitrogen and phosphorus, soaking them up before they can harm our waters. By growing algae in our greenhouse, we’re harnessing nature’s own power to remove these pollutants and give back to our oceans and estuaries.

This exciting project was funded by a grant through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and we are extremely thankful for their support in helping us protect Florida’s waters.

Stay tuned for updates as our greenhouse grows green for the sea!


Meet Our Newest Patient: Percy!

This tiny juvenile green sea turtle weighs just 1.8 lbs—the exact same size Aggie was when she first came to us! Percy was rescued after being found floating off Shell Point and unable to dive.

An X-ray revealed she has acute pneumonia and possibly air trapped under her shell. She’s already begun treatment and is resting in a quarantine tank while she regains her strength. With a little time and care, we hope she’ll be strong enough to meet visitors soon!

Follow along here to keep up with Percy’s recovery journey, and if you’d like to support her and our other sea turtle patients, please consider donating to our Sea Turtle Fund. Every gift helps provide medicine, food, and care for these incredible creatures.

Thank you for helping us give Percy a fighting chance!

