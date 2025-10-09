The annual Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor is looking for vendors and for boats to take part in the big boat parade

The annual Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor is coming up in early December and the event is looking for vendors and for boats to take part in the big boat parade.
The 2025 Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights will take place on Saturday, December 13th – it includes a festival on Marine Street as well as a big Boat parade on the Carrabelle River.
The event is a cooperative effort between the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce, the City of Carrabelle and the Franklin County TDC.
The Holiday on the harbor includes food, arts and crafts and Christmas items.
Stores in Carrabelle stay open late so people can do some Christmas shopping and there are plenty of Holiday activities for the kids.
And once it’s dark enough, the boats turn on their Christmas lights and parade around the Carrabelle River – the parade ends with a big fireworks show over the river.
Vessels of all sizes – kayaks, dinghies, fishing vessels, sailing ships, private yachts and charter boats – are welcome to take part in the parade.
Vendors and boaters can get more information about the event and get signed up at the Carrabelle chamber of Commerce website at www.Carrabelle.org
You can also e-mail them at chamber@nettally.com or call them at 850-697-2585.
