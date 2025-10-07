The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is asking the public for help to protect its federal funding.
The Research Reserve is asking business owners to sign a letter to Legislators, supporting the Reserve and its services to the community.
Our local estuary is the second largest of the 29 in the United States.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve oversees over 245 thousand acres of local uplands, rivers and bay helping protect countless species of fish and wildlife including many threatened and endangered species.
The local estuarine research reserve injects over 2.6 million dollars into the local economy every year and employs 26 local people.
The Research reserve provides programs throughout the year for kids and adults and their nature center in Eastpoint is a major regional tourist attraction.
If you would like to sign a letter of support, the Reserve has one available – or, of course, you can write your own letter explaining why you think the Reserve should continue to be funded.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrGtWw8EClVwsC7MFcBjxGcrveKzq1_rlCpta8vCLMLT54Sg/viewform
