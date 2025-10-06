The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County has issued a Red Tide Health Alert for Windmark Beach and St. Joseph Bay after red tide was found in numerous water samples taken on October 1st.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from Windmark Beach, as well as in low concentrations from mid St. Joseph Bay.
It was also found in very low concentrations from Patton Bayou, west of St. Joseph Bay as well as from Eagle Harbor, Southeast of the St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
The Health Department is Gulf County is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid the area.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from Windmark Beach, as well as in low concentrations from mid St. Joseph Bay.
It was also found in very low concentrations from Patton Bayou, west of St. Joseph Bay as well as from Eagle Harbor, Southeast of the St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
The Health Department is Gulf County is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid the area.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment