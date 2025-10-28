The Franklin County Adult Education program is celebrating its most recent success story.
The program is recognizing Adrian Jones of Apalachicola, the third Adult Education Graduate of the 2025-26 School Year.
Adrian has exemplified exceptional commitment, successfully balancing the responsibilities of full-time employment, coaching, and fatherhood, all while working diligently toward earning his GED/high school diploma.
On October 22, 2025, Adrian completed his final exam and officially earned his diploma.
The program said Adrian’s achievement stands as a powerful testament to what can be accomplished through hard work, persistence, and courage and they commend him for never losing sight of his goal.
This year, the Adult Education program expanded by introducing daytime classes in addition to the established jail-based classes.
In late January, the program opened its GED testing site, providing candidates with the opportunity to earn their GED by passing four individual tests.
If you or someone you know is interested in earning a GED/high school diploma through the Franklin County Adult Education Program, you should contact Michelle Richards at the Franklin County District Office at 850-670-2800.
