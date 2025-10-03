The Franklin County Public Library was awarded 300 dollars through the Emerge Grant Program that will allow Franklin County residents to take part in a mosquito mapping project.
EMERGE stands for Engaging Communities in Environmental Research and Geospatial Education.
It is a NASA-supported program focused on community science and education which uses data and satellite imagery to study mosquitoes and other environmental factors.
In July 2025, the program launched a new project to fight mosquitoes across Florida.
The project invites patrons to participate in citizen science by reporting and mapping mosquito activity in our area, contributing to public health and research data.
As part of this program, the county libraries will host instructional events to teach participants how to collect and report mosquito data, and the libraries will offer kits for checkout so patrons can participate from home.
EMERGE stands for Engaging Communities in Environmental Research and Geospatial Education.
It is a NASA-supported program focused on community science and education which uses data and satellite imagery to study mosquitoes and other environmental factors.
In July 2025, the program launched a new project to fight mosquitoes across Florida.
The project invites patrons to participate in citizen science by reporting and mapping mosquito activity in our area, contributing to public health and research data.
As part of this program, the county libraries will host instructional events to teach participants how to collect and report mosquito data, and the libraries will offer kits for checkout so patrons can participate from home.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment