The Franklin County School District is one of 49 programs statewide to receive money to expand workforce education programs for students.
The Florida Department of Education awarded $40 million dollars statewide through the Workforce CAP program to expand workforce education programs with a focus on in-demand industries.
Workforce CAP is instrumental in establishing and expanding career and technical education programs that lead to industry-recognized certifications.
The money also ensures that students across Florida have access to the tools, resources and training necessary to thrive in emerging industries and meet the demands of Florida’s growing economy.
With this round of funding, the state’s total investment in workforce education initiatives under Workforce CAP has reached $240 million since its inception in 2023.
