The Franklin County Sheriff’s office
said it has intercepted over 8 pounds of Marijuana laced with Fentanyl being
packed for sale and arrested one man in connection with the drugs.
36 -year-old Freddie Lee Tarell
Moffett was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more
as well as selling marijuana and 14 counts of possession of paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office said the
marijuana was disguised in packaging to deliberately target children.
The packaging mimics common brands and
is colorful, but contains illegal drugs.
The sheriff’s office said This is not
something they take lightly, and parents need to know how drug dealers are
marketing their products to children.
