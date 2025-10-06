Monday, October 6, 2025

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office said it has intercepted over 8 pounds of Marijuana laced with Fentanyl being packed for sale and arrested one man in connection with the drugs.

 

36 -year-old Freddie Lee Tarell Moffett was charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more as well as selling marijuana and 14 counts of possession of paraphernalia.

 

The sheriff’s office said the marijuana was disguised in packaging to deliberately target children.

 

The packaging mimics common brands and is colorful, but contains illegal drugs.

 

The sheriff’s office said This is not something they take lightly, and parents need to know how drug dealers are marketing their products to children.

 




