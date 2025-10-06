The Wakulla Animal Group held a ribbon cutting last week to introduce three microchip scanning stations they have installed around Wakulla County.
These scanning stations will allow people to scan for a microchip if they find a lost cat or dog.
If the animal is microchipped, it will contact the chip company who will the contact the owner of the stray pet.
The microchip scanning stations are located at Azalea Park in Crawfordville, the CK Mart and at Rocky's.
The group says it plans to add more stations in outlying areas soon!
The project is sponsored with help from the FWC Officer’s Association.
