Thursday, October 9, 2025

The Weekend Starts Thursday this Week

The fun begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday, featuring Music, Fundraisers, Oktoberfest activities, and plenty of entertainment.

Join us October 9th for a very special Oktoberfest! We’ll have specialty autumn-inspired food items, music by the Ukulilies, and a pumpkin patch to support our local ECCC! Dust off your lederhosen and stop by for an Inspired Bavarian experience!

Variety Show & Fundraiser (Starts around 4 PM)

An evening of surprise acts, great tunes, a 50/50 raffle, and silent auction with proceeds benefitting Apalachicola Riverkeeper RiverTrek. Bring your friends, bring your wallets, and bring your good karma.


Party up! The fun starts early for Porch Fest Apalach 2025! Join our pre-pre-parties on Thursday, October 9th, featuring two of your favorite bands -- Wiggle Room and Hot Mess. Tip jars will be available for Aaron Meals, this year's designated charity.

Porch Fest Apalach Week continues! Come early on Friday and hang out with some of the great bands playing on Saturday!

The annual Pink Out will be held on Friday October 10 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining “woman-less pageant”, raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents.﻿


Kicking off the weekend with Franklin County’s sweethearts — Ashley Morgan Duo!

They’ll melt hearts, lift spirits, and get us primed for a music-filled weekend.


October 10, 2025

Portrait of Palms

Invitational Artist Event October 10 – November 15, 2025

Opening Reception – Friday, October 10, 2025

4 to 7 p.m.


We invite everyone to the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Donna Duncan P.A. Law Office's new location at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Apalachicola. Join us in celebrating with the team at this recently renovated space. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.



Friday, October 10th 5:30 pm



Porchfest Saturday Doubleheader!

Easton Brice Music takes the stage 3:30–6 PM fresh off the Gibson Porch —

then it’s Nicole Rayne & the Purple Rayne Band 7–10 PM, with Chop, Drew, and Tom all back from Nashville to join her for a long-awaited reunion show!


Apalachicola's FREE grassroots roaming music festival - where porches are stages and yards are venues. See Map Below

New tour for October! Spirits don’t stay put—and neither will we. Our latest ghost hunting adventure takes you to never-before-visited locations, including the Flataurer House, the historic Coombs House, and more. For two chilling hours, you’ll use real ghost hunting gear to search for signs of the supernatural, as your guides spin the ghostly tales tied to each haunted landmark. Please note: This is an outdoor tour and we will not be going inside any business, inn/hotel, or private residence. Tickets at: ApalachGhostTour.com

Start planning your routes! PORCH FEST APALACH is one week away. Paper maps will be available the day of the fest in the Merch Tent at Battery Park and we will have a Google Maps version coming soon.


Annual Apalach Oktoberfest 2025 at Watercraft Brewing!


This Sunday, October 12 | 2–9 PM

Raise your steins and get ready for a street party to remember after an amazing Porchfest!

We’re celebrating with:

Freshly tapped Festbier & Märzen

Pretzel bites, beer cheese & brats provided by Tap Room

Live music:

• Von Wamps & Clayton | 3–5 PM

• Two Foot Level | 6–8 PM

Contests (5–6 PM):

• Stein Holding

• Beer Chugging

• Costume Contest — so dust off your best dirndl or lederhosen!

Come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to party Bavarian-style. Prost!



The annual Art and Wine Splash on Sunday, October 12, 2025 is your opportunity to sample something different AND shop over 30 local artists' booths while listening to live entertainment!!

The best part??? ALL proceeds go to buying the kids of Franklin County toys at our Winter Wonderland!!!

Tickets are available at www.sgiba.com and include a souvenir wine glass.



Waking up after all that Porchfest fun calls for sitting beside Scipio Creek with the best Bloody Mary in town and listening to Nashville songwriter Amelia White and the joyful tunes of Fondue Alliance

Too early to start planning your weekend? Not when Sunday Funday includes our ENDLESS BUBBLES! Starting this Sunday @thefranklinatthegibson, bring your besties for bottomless mimosas; pair them with culinary delights from our brunch menu & your day is perfect!


