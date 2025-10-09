The Weekend Starts Thursday this Week

Annual Apalach Oktoberfest 2025 at Watercraft Brewing!
This Sunday, October 12 | 2–9 PM
Raise your steins and get ready for a street party to remember after an amazing Porchfest!
We’re celebrating with:
Freshly tapped Festbier & Märzen
Pretzel bites, beer cheese & brats provided by Tap Room
Live music:
• Von Wamps & Clayton | 3–5 PM
• Two Foot Level | 6–8 PM
Contests (5–6 PM):
• Stein Holding
• Beer Chugging
• Costume Contest — so dust off your best dirndl or lederhosen!
Come hungry, come thirsty, and come ready to party Bavarian-style. Prost!
