There is a service that provides transportation for people in Franklin County who need it

If you don’t have access to a vehicle, or maybe or not capable of driving yourself, there is a service for people in Franklin County that provides transportation to people who need it.
A Company called Big Bend Transit is provides free or low-cost transportation to people who can’ drive themselves.
Big Bend Transit provides transportation to and from any location within Franklin County so people who do not have access to a vehicle or are unable to drive themselves, can get to doctors’ appointments, grocery stores or other locations.
And now the company is offering free regional trips.
That includes trips to Walmart in Crawfordville on Tuesdays and trips to Tallahassee on Thursdays.
Most trips are free for people who are registered as transportation disadvantaged and 10 dollars for the general public.
Or you can purchase a reloadable ride pass.
Residents who have not yet registered can contact Big Bend Transit to get an application.
You can visit their website at www.bigbendtransit.org or call them at 850-229-6550.
