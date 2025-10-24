Triumph Gulf Coast, this week, approved a 250-thousand-dollar grant award agreement that will allow Haney Technical College to establish an aviation maintenance and powerplant training program at the Apalachicola airport.
Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The grant will help pay for renovations to a 12 thousand square foot hangar at the airport where Haney will create a purpose-built training environment, supporting both classroom and hands-on instruction for aspiring aviation mechanics.
Franklin County will have to kick in 15 thousand dollars toward the renovations.
Establishing an aviation maintenance training center provides direct pathways to FAA-authorized Airframe, Powerplant, and Avionics certifications—careers with starting salaries well above the county average wage.
The training program will create new opportunities for students from Franklin and neighboring, underserved areas, and will result in at least 25 FAA certifications over five years.
It will be the first college campus ever in Franklin County.
The hope is to begin offering classes beginning next Spring, though that depends on how quickly the hangar can be renovated for classrooms.
