Twenty-five nonprofit groups will receive more than $250,000 worth of promotion grants beginning this fall from the Franklin County Tourism Development Council as part of its ongoing promotion and museum-grant program.
TDC Director John Solomon said “Every nonprofit group that made an application will be receiving funding this year.”
The annual promotional grants are available through the collection of Franklin County’s bed tax revenues.
The three grant categories are event promotion, major events, and museum grants.
In all, the Franklin County approved funding 15 area non-profit group requests to host 65 small and major events and to fund the operation of county’s six museums in Carrabelle, St. George Island and Apalachicola.
The 2025-26 promotion grant recipients include groups including the St. George Lighthouse Association, the Apalachicola Area Historical Society, and the Bay Area Choral Society.
Other groups include the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association, and the Panhandle Players.
Area events kick off in November with the Lantern Fest at the Crooked River Lighthouse and Apalachicola’s Holiday Celebration on November 29th.
Other holiday events to look forward to include Eastpoint’s Christmas Celebration, the Carrabelle’s Holiday on the Harbor and the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms in December.
Museums throughout the County will also benefit from TDC funding.
Six museums will each receive $20,000 to continue daily operations this coming year.
Those funded include the St. George Island Lighthouse Association, the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum, the Raney House Museum, the North Florida African American Corridor Project, the Carrabelle History Museum, and the Crooked River Lighthouse Museum.
TDC Director John Solomon said “Every nonprofit group that made an application will be receiving funding this year.”
The annual promotional grants are available through the collection of Franklin County’s bed tax revenues.
The three grant categories are event promotion, major events, and museum grants.
In all, the Franklin County approved funding 15 area non-profit group requests to host 65 small and major events and to fund the operation of county’s six museums in Carrabelle, St. George Island and Apalachicola.
The 2025-26 promotion grant recipients include groups including the St. George Lighthouse Association, the Apalachicola Area Historical Society, and the Bay Area Choral Society.
Other groups include the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum, the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association, and the Panhandle Players.
Area events kick off in November with the Lantern Fest at the Crooked River Lighthouse and Apalachicola’s Holiday Celebration on November 29th.
Other holiday events to look forward to include Eastpoint’s Christmas Celebration, the Carrabelle’s Holiday on the Harbor and the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms in December.
Museums throughout the County will also benefit from TDC funding.
Six museums will each receive $20,000 to continue daily operations this coming year.
Those funded include the St. George Island Lighthouse Association, the Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum, the Raney House Museum, the North Florida African American Corridor Project, the Carrabelle History Museum, and the Crooked River Lighthouse Museum.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment