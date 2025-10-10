Friday, October 10, 2025

UF/IFAS News: National recognition for Plant Diagnostic Center, new Family, Youth and Community Sciences chair, and more

For the week beginning October 6, 2025

It's National 4-H Week! Here's why it matters. 

From raising animals to coding robots to leading community projects, Florida 4-H helps young people across the state build skills, confidence, and character. It's one of the largest youth development programs in the nation, and UF/IFAS Extension brings it to every Florida county. Whether you're a parent, volunteer, or alum, there's always a way to get involved.

Looking to support the next generation of leaders? Explore the 4-H branded collection available at the UF/IFAS Bookstore. 

UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station will host its open house on Oct. 18 during the Cedar Key Seafood Festival, featuring interactive exhibits, touch tanks, games, and research demos for the whole family.

The University of Florida just made plant pathology history. Its Plant Diagnostic Center is now the first university-based lab in the nation to earn accreditation from the prestigious National Plant Diagnostic Network (NPDN) — a recognition likened to receiving a “gold-medal seal of approval” for plant health.

Due to weekend weather forecasts, the Ag-Xtension Fall Festival is postponed to Nov. 15.
Bring your families and friends to celebrate the season in cooler weather at the Ag-Xtension Fall Festival, hosted by the UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.

Larry Forthun has been named permanent chair of the UF/IFAS Department of Family, Youth and Community Sciences. A dedicated leader since 2008, Forthun aims to support faculty, staff, and students in advancing the department’s mission.

Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

University of Florida logró una primicia nacional: su Centro de Diagnóstico de Plantas se convirtió en el primer laboratorio universitario acreditado por la Red Nacional de Diagnóstico de Plantas, el mayor estándar en salud vegetal.

Los aguacates de Florida, apreciados en la cocina, el jardín y la agricultura estatal, enfrentan una amenaza creciente: el viroide de la mancha solar del aguacate, también conocido como ASBVd por sus siglas en inglés.

UF/IFAS researchers are exploring how flooded rice crop rotation may slow organic matter oxidation in South Florida’s muck soils, reducing carbon loss caused by decades of drainage and shifts in redox conditions from agricultural use.

Dr. Vijaya Gopal Kakani brings global research and leadership experience to his new role with UF’s Global Food Systems Institute, where he advances efforts in sustainable agriculture, crop modeling, and bioenergy through collaboration across disciplines and borders.

Nutrition plays a vital role in a healthy pregnancy. In this edition of Nutrition Stories, UF alum Maria Alejandra Corredor shares key nutrients, food sources, and tips for supporting both parent and baby through a balanced diet.

This month, we spotlighted tiny but troublesome pests—whiteflies, aphids, psyllids, leafhoppers, and planthoppers. These sap-sucking insects damage plants directly or by spreading disease, and many leave behind honeydew that leads to black mold, slowing growth and blocking sunlight.

UF/IFAS researcher Geoffrey Meru is developing new varieties of this popular tropical pumpkin, making it easier to grow these long-vining vegetables, beloved in many Latin cuisines, in controlled environments like greenhouses.

Visual learning: Fall Herbs

This infographic highlights a few flavorful herbs you can plant in the fall; perfect for cool-season gardening.

EN ESPAÑOL: Hierbas de otoño infográfico. Use este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

