UF/IFAS News: National recognition for Plant Diagnostic Center, new Family, Youth and Community Sciences chair, and more

It's National 4-H Week! Here's why it matters.
From raising animals to coding robots to leading community projects, Florida 4-H helps young people across the state build skills, confidence, and character. It's one of the largest youth development programs in the nation, and UF/IFAS Extension brings it to every Florida county. Whether you're a parent, volunteer, or alum, there's always a way to get involved.
Looking to support the next generation of leaders? Explore the 4-H branded collection available at the UF/IFAS Bookstore.
No comments:
Post a Comment