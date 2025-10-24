UF/IFAS News: Researchers launch AI startup; new residence hall honors trailblazing scientist, AI center groundbreaking Nov. 7

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning October 20, 2025
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area
UF scientists Nathan Boyd and Arnold Schumann are turning research into real-world impact through EZ Ag Innovations. This tech, patented and licensed by UF, helps farmers reduce pesticide use, save labor, and increase crop yield, one smart spray at a time.
On Nov. 1, UF/IFAS will open the Pauline O. Lawrence Student Residence at TREC, a welcoming home for graduate students and a lasting legacy from a trailblazing scientist who believed in belonging, opportunity, and the power of education.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Las esponjas marinas filtran el agua en silencio y sostienen la vida marina en el sur de Florida, pero están bajo amenaza. Científicos de UF/IFAS trabajan para restaurar estos organismos esenciales y mejorar la calidad del agua mediante una iniciativa de investigación y restauración financiada por la EPA.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
As fields rest this fall, don’t let your soil sleep. Planting cover crops now helps prevent erosion, enrich soil, and prepare your land, vegetable plots or pasture, for a healthier, more productive spring.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Autumn’s eerie energy is in full bloom. From toxic traits to ghostly lore, explore six wild Florida plants with spooky or surprising stories. These eerie natives add a chilling twist to seasonal traditions that celebrate the harvest and the haunted.
Built more than a century ago, this UF/IFAS building has served many roles, from mule barn to print shop to offices. But according to campus lore, not everyone who worked here ever truly left.
Homemade pesticides are sometimes used for personal pest control, but it’s important to understand the safety and legal considerations. Learn when it’s permitted, what precautions to take, and why EPA-registered products may be a safer option.
