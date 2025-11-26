A 39-year-old Crawfordville man was sentenced last week to 60 years in federal prison for possession and receipt of child pornography and production and distribution of obscene material portraying a child.
A federal jury found Donovan Arthur Sauleda guilty of all counts last June.
Sauleda’s sentence represents the maximum authorized sentence under the law for the offenses.
He will be required to continue to register as a sex offender following his prison sentence.
Sauleda was already a registered sex offender when he came under investigation in 2021 by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office for his failure to register his internet accounts as required by law.
Further investigation led to a search warrant in March 2022, where the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found child pornography and child-like sex dolls within Sauleda’s residence.
Sauleda was found to have made videos for sale and distribution with the child-like sex dolls.
This conviction was the result of an investigation by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
