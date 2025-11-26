Wednesday, November 26, 2025

A 63-year-old Wewahitchka man is facing charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle after an incident Monday afternoon

Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tony Fleming after he was reported shooting into a vehicle multiple times.

 

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Dead Lakes Drive in Wewahitchka shortly after 1:50 PM central time on Monday.

 

A caller had reported that they had been shot at multiple times with a shotgun.

 

One victim sustained minor cuts from glass shattered by the impact of the pellets.

 

Deputies, along with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began searching for Fleming.

 

He ultimately emerged from his residence holding a shotgun and was taken into custody.

 

Fleming was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.

 

He is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

 




