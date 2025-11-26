A 63-year-old
Wewahitchka man is facing charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle after an
incident Monday afternoon.
Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested
Tony Fleming after he was reported shooting into a vehicle multiple times.
Deputies were called to a shooting in
the 600 block of Dead Lakes Drive in Wewahitchka shortly after 1:50 PM central
time on Monday.
A caller had reported that they had
been shot at multiple times with a shotgun.
One victim sustained minor cuts from
glass shattered by the impact of the pellets.
Deputies, along with officers from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began searching for Fleming.
He ultimately emerged from his
residence holding a shotgun and was taken into custody.
Fleming was transported to the Gulf
County Detention Facility.
He is charged with two counts of
Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.
No comments:
Post a Comment