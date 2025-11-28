The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration! The historic town of Apalachicola will come alive on the day after Thanksgiving from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
The streets will be lined with luminaries, creating a festive atmosphere filled with holiday spirit. Local merchants will keep their doors open late, and the sounds of carolers will fill the air.
Santa will arrive via shrimp boat at Riverfront Park on Water Street at 4:00 PM. He will be at the park to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce staff will be handing out FREE hot dogs and Popcorn to all the children who come to visit Santa.
Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!
Saturday, November 29th, marks the start of the Holiday Season with Shop Local Saturday! Visit all our local shops and find that one-of-a-kind gift for your family and friends.
Postcards to Santa are now available for pickup at the Chamber office. Make sure they are dropped off in Santa's Mailbox by December 16th so Santa has enough time to write each child a return letter.
Join Us Saturday, December 6th, for the Holiday Fresh Market in Downtown Apalachicola from 10-3.
