Apply for Apalachicola Bay oyster harvest beginning Nov.10

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will begin accepting applications for the 2026 commercial and recreational Apalachicola Bay oyster harvest season on Nov. 10. Those interested can apply anytime between Nov. 10-Dec. 16, for the upcoming 2026 season, which will run from Jan. 1-Feb. 28.
Commercial Applicants
Commercial harvesters interested in participating in the Apalachicola Bay oyster fishery must have a commercial Apalachicola Bay Endorsement to participate in the commercial fishery for this season and to secure their participation in future seasons. To receive the AB Endorsement, an individual must apply through the online Commercial Licensing System.
To qualify for the AB Endorsement, applicants must possess an Individual or Crew Saltwater Products License and a Shellfish Endorsement (BV), have had previous Apalachicola Bay wild oyster landings between 2012 and 2020, and be a current Florida resident. All qualified applicants could receive an endorsement.
If you need assistance in applying for the AB Endorsement, FWC staff are available to help. In-person assistance will be provided at the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Apalachicola Shellfish Center, 260 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street, Apalachicola, on the following dates from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.:
- Nov. 12-14
- Nov.17-21
- Nov. 24-25
- Dec. 1-2
- Dec. 9-10
- Dec. 15-16
Recreational Applicants
There will be 245 Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permits available for the January-February 2026 season, and available permits will be distributed through a random lottery to qualified applicants. To qualify, applicants must have a recreational fishing license unless they are exempt and be current Florida residents. Applicants will have the opportunity to rank their preferred harvest reefs, and those who are selected in the lottery will be given one bag tag for the season. Applicants must apply for the Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit through GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
The rules for Apalachicola Bay wild oyster harvest will take effect later this year. The bay remains closed for wild oyster harvest through Dec. 31, 2025. For current commercial and recreational oyster regulations, visit MyFWC.com/fishing and click “Saltwater Commercial Regulations” or “Saltwater Recreational Regulations.”
