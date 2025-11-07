Crooked River Lighthouse Presents: Lantern Fest 2025

Lantern Fest will be celebrated on Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 6-10 pm ET on the park grounds at Crooked River Lighthouse, 1975 Highway 98 West, Carrabelle Beach, FL. This unique, outdoor festival, best known for its awesome display of over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns, lights up the night with magic and history at the 1895 maritime landmark. Special activities include amazing music and Bluegrass harmonies by the Bottom Dollar Boys, the spectacular glow-in-the-dark performance from the Tallahassee State College Dance Company, special evening tower climbs, ancient craft demonstrations, enchanting glowing lantern display, museum displays, gift shop, and delicious food and desserts. Don’t miss this evening of music, dance, night tower climbs, glowing lanterns and yummy food.
Crooked River Lighthouse is excited to announce the return of the remarkably gifted and entertaining musical group, the Bottom Dollar Boys. This group has been delighting audiences for over 40 years, with traditional Bluegrass harmonies and mighty fine pickin’. They’ve been toilin’ in the fields of Bluegrass, Old Country, Gospel, Americana with a pinch of Blues. Now they will be performing their energetic tunes under the glow of over a hundred hanging lanterns. In addition, the talented Tallahassee State College Dance Company will dazzle guests with their superb choreography, amazing talent and imaginative use of glow-in-the-dark props and illusions.
Over a hundred colorful, hanging lanterns will be on display throughout the grounds of the lighthouse park. Many of these lanterns are truly works of art and have been painstakingly hand-made by the incredible Joan Matey and other gifted local artists. John Pfund and Chris Cauthen will set up the blacksmith forge and Ken Horne will weave rope from local plant fibers as the two ancient crafts demonstrations. Delicious food will be available for purchase from a couple of food trucks and desserts from the Beacon Bistro. Plus guests will enjoy keeper’s tales, lighthouse museum and gift shop, Fresnel lens exhibit, wandering Lantern Ladies and the Giant Moth.
All are invited to come revel in this unique birthday party as the Crooked River Lighthouse turns 130 years old! Stay tuned for more information, including ticket sales, online or contact (850) 697-2732. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. Special thanks to the City of Carrabelle.
