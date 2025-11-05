FWC classifies Carolina hammerhead as a prohibited species

At its November meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved classifying the Carolina hammerhead as a prohibited species within Florida state waters.
This rule will help mitigate identification challenges associated with other prohibited shark species and promote conservation for large coastal hammerheads.
Learn more about other prohibited shark species by visiting www.MyFWC.com/Sharks
For the full Commission Meeting Nov. 5-6 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”
