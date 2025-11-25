FWC Research Updates: November 2025

Help support manatee conservation by purchasing your own Florida manatee license plate!
The fee collected during the purchase of your manatee license plate goes directly into the Save the Manatee Trust Fund (Trust Fund). The Trust Fund is a key source of funding for the State's manatee-related research, rescue, and conservation activities. Through the long-term public support of the Trust Fund, critical information gained from the FWC’s research, rescue, and monitoring efforts continues to provide conservation managers and the public with timely, science-based information needed to guide current and future conservation actions.
There are two ways you can purchase a manatee license plate:
Amazing Manatee Bone Facts
Six neck bones instead of seven (6-7 ). Because of this, manatees cannot turn their heads sideways, so they rotate their entire body to look behind them.
Small pelvic bones. These are not attached to its skeletal frame, and they are remnants of a time when manatee ancestors lived on land.
Solid rib bones. Their ribs contain no marrow; manatees make red blood cells in their sternum, where there is marrow.
Hyoid bones in the neck. These bones are similar to the Adam’s apple in humans, and there is no known use for them today.
Pectoral flippers with “finger bones”. Inside each flipper are bones similar to those found in a human hand. A manatee uses flippers to move through the water, pulls itself along the bottom when in shallow water, and brings food to its mouth.
FWRI at Fashion Funds the Cure
Earlier this year, members of our sea turtle team had the privilege of participating in Fashion Funds the Cure, a charitable fashion show that celebrates the strength, courage, and dreams of pediatric cancer patients.
As part of the celebration, each child shares what they want to be when they grow up, modeling their dream for the future during a second walk. Kennedy wants to be a sea turtle biologist when she grows up, and was joined on stage by two biologists from our turtle team!
Tangled & Released: A Successful Rescue in the Field
In September, FWRI freshwater fisheries biologists performing an electrofishing survey came across an alligator snapping turtle trapped in old, unattended trotline.
Researchers moved quickly to bring the turtle onto the boat, and carefully cut the main line wrapped around its leg.
After close examination, the turtle was deemed releasable and only suffered minor injuries. Staff observed that after a short rest, the turtle swam off on its own.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
