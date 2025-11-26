Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

We’re proud to welcome Shore Up Foundation Repair as one of the newest members of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce! 

 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗱𝗼:

Shore Up Foundation Repair provides expert foundation, crawl-space, and concrete repair services throughout the Florida Panhandle — including right here in Gulf County. Their team specializes in structural stabilization, slab and pier repair, moisture control, leveling, and full crawl-space encapsulation designed to protect homes and businesses for the long term.

 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲:

Website: shoreupfoundationrepair.com

Phone: (850) 270-3203

 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆’𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝘆:

With their service area extending into Gulf County, Shore Up Foundation Repair offers local homeowners, property managers, and builders access to reliable structural expertise and long-lasting foundation solutions. Their work contributes to safer homes, stronger buildings, and greater peace of mind throughout our community.

We’re excited to spotlight 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗞 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 as a new member of our business community!

They specialize in custom indoor & outdoor murals, full-service branding and re-branding, photography, video, AI generated content, and digital art.

 Located in Port St. Joe, FL – serving clients with standout creative solutions.

 Learn more at brikcreative.com

Let’s give them a warm Chamber welcome and look forward to seeing their artistry in our region!

We’re highlighting Beach Properties Real Estate Group, a valued member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Led by Kaye Haddock, the team proudly serves Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, and the entire Forgotten Coast. They specialize in coastal homes, investment properties, acreage, and Gulf-front real estate, offering trusted guidance backed by deep local knowledge and a strong commitment to our community.


𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲

Don't miss their exclusive Open House on Saturday, November 29, from 1pm–3pm EST, at 2331 SR 30-A. This is your chance to step inside and experience the luxury, tranquility, and breathtaking beauty of this remarkable coastal property.


Learn more: kayehaddock.com

We’re proud to have Beach Properties Real Estate Group as an active member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.


The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 29th, 10 am - 4 pm ET.

This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.


Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!


We look forward to seeing you there!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

