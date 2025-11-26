Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

We’re highlighting Beach Properties Real Estate Group, a valued member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
Led by Kaye Haddock, the team proudly serves Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, and the entire Forgotten Coast. They specialize in coastal homes, investment properties, acreage, and Gulf-front real estate, offering trusted guidance backed by deep local knowledge and a strong commitment to our community.
𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲
Don't miss their exclusive Open House on Saturday, November 29, from 1pm–3pm EST, at 2331 SR 30-A. This is your chance to step inside and experience the luxury, tranquility, and breathtaking beauty of this remarkable coastal property.
Learn more: kayehaddock.com
We’re proud to have Beach Properties Real Estate Group as an active member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce!
