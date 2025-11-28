Happy Day After Thanksgiving from Butts & Clucks Cook-Off

Do you have the Best BBQ Around? Do you want a chance to prove it?
Well, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber has the event for you.
Sign up today for the 2026 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay in Apalachicola. January 23rd and 24th.
Go to www.Buttsandclucks.com.
Or you can call us at 850-653-9419.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber is also looking for Sponsors for this year's Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay. If your business is interested in helping support this great event, visit www.buttsandclucks.com.
Remember to be the best you have to beat the best. Butts & Clucks Cook-Off has never had a repeat or two-time champion.
Also, the FBA will be hosting a Judge Training Seminar on Thursday, January 22nd.
