Happy Day After Thanksgiving from Butts & Clucks Cook-Off


Applications and Sponsorships are now on our website.

Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay

Apalachicola, FL

January 23rd & 24th 2026


go to www.buttsandclucks.com



Do you have the Best BBQ Around? Do you want a chance to prove it?

Well, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber has the event for you.


Sign up today for the 2026 Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay in Apalachicola. January 23rd and 24th.


﻿Go to www.Buttsandclucks.com.

﻿Or you can call us at 850-653-9419.


The Apalachicola Bay Chamber is also looking for Sponsors for this year's Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay. If your business is interested in helping support this great event, visit www.buttsandclucks.com.


Remember to be the best you have to beat the best. Butts & Clucks Cook-Off has never had a repeat or two-time champion.


Also, the FBA will be hosting a Judge Training Seminar on Thursday, January 22nd.





TEAM SIGN-UP

  1. Cold Beer BBQ
  2. Fire For Effect BBQ
  3. Mechanix Smokehouse
  4. SO SO Barbque
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419





