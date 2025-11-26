Holiday Events lining up along Florida's Forgotten Coast

SGI Lighting of the Palms December 5
Kick off the holiday season at the St. George Island Lighting of the Palms event on Friday, December 5th at 6 PM at Lighthouse Park. There will be Christmas crafts & games, hot chocolate, cookies, books and gifts, and visits with Santa. The lighting of the palms will take place at dusk followed by the golf cart parade. This event is sponsored by the SGI Business Association. Details here.
Eastpoint Christmas Parade and Celebration December 12
Join Eastpoint for the annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, December 12. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. behind Seller’s Plaza. The parade begins at South Franklin Street and runs to First Street, then kids go to the Eastpoint Fire Station for their treats and gifts from Santa. Details.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights December 13
Carrabelle will host its annual Holiday on the Harbor Festival and Boat Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 13 along Carrabelle’s downtown waterfront beginning at noon and lasting until the boat paraee at dark thirty. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food and fun featuring a street festival with children’s activities. Merchants will be open late. In the evening, watch the parade of festive boats decked out in Christmas lights and decor in celebration of the holidays followed by a festive fireworks display. Details.
December Farmers' Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its market days on December 13 and December 27 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Downtown Market features fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies and more most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. Come enjoy the Apalachicola Downtown Walkabout on December 19 from 5-8 pm for a local artist offerings and treats. Participating merchants stay open late.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, December 6 and December 20 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach.
Bay Area Choral Society Christmas Program
The Bay Area Choral Society Presents "We Need A Little Christmas!" for Christmas Sunday, December 7 at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church.
Pearl Harbor and Christmas During the War Exhibits at the CGJ Museum During December
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting two special exhibits in the month of December. The focus of one exhibit will be on commemorating the Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the focus of the other exhibit will be on exploring Christmas During the War. These two exhibits will open Tuesday, December 2 and be on display until Saturday, January 3. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and there is no charge for admission. Details.
Downtown Carrabelle First Friday Dec. 5
Kick off the festive season in the heart of Carrabelle! Join us for a Holiday First Friday filled with twinkling lights, cheerful music, flavorful bites, and joyful shopping throughout downtown. Celebrate the season and support local businesses as you stroll, sip, and shop your way into Christmas spirit. Scheduled for 5pm to 8pm, you can enjoy live music and local art and late night shopping at many local shops with holiday specials and treats. Details.
Holiday Fresh Market December 6 Downtown Apalach
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce presents the Holiday Fresh Market on Saturday, December 6 from 10am until 3 pm. Come enjoy historic downtown Apalachicola for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle-free environment in an outdoor setting. The fun annual event features hand-crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery and hand-knitted goods.
Fishy Fashion Show Through December
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will present Fishy Fashion, a special installation in the Nature Center running now through December 31. This creative and educational exhibit showcases a collection of whimsical costumes crafted from flotsam, jetsam, and other beach debris by local artist Joan Matey. Visitors will also enjoy sculptures and fashion accessories designed by Franklin County School art students, along with educational displays highlighting the causes and impacts of marine debris on our oceans. Details.
