Friday, November 7, 2025

Ready, Aim, Adventure: Duck Hunting Season Is Here! 🦆🌿


Duck Hunting Awaits in Wakulla

Step into the wild and feel the excitement of duck season in Wakulla. As the sun rises over misty marshes, the call of the ducks fills the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable hunt. Whether you’re a seasoned outdoorsman or a first-time hunter, Wakulla’s pristine wetlands offer the perfect setting to test your aim and reconnect with nature. Bring your gear, breathe in the fresh morning air, and discover why duck hunting in Wakulla is a true Florida tradition.

Plan Your Hunt

What’s happening in Wakulla?
 

Wakulla Springs Car Show

Saturday, November 8
465 Wakulla Park Dr., Wakulla Springs
10 am

Visit Wakulla Springs for a car show with park admission. Vote for your favorites between 10am and noon, with awards presented at 1:30. Enjoy beer and food vendors plus a family-friendly educational program, “Cars and Karst” and the sinkhole car.
 

St. Marks Community Market

Saturday, November 22
815 Port Leon Dr, St. Marks
9 am - 1 pm

This community markets supports all kinds of local crafters, gardeners and more! Stop by to support local entrepreneurs.
 

County Line Craft Show

Saturday, November 15
4141 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville
10 am - 3 pm

Bring the whole family to enjoy the variety of vendors showcasing their talents and items available for sale. With food trucks on site, home decor and more, come by for a fun afternoon and maybe get ahead on some holiday shopping.
 

Sopchoppy Opry ft. The Todd Allen Show

Saturday, November 22
164 Yellow Jacket Ave., Sopchoppy
12 pm - 4 pm

Get ready to groove at the Sopchoppy Opry featuring the Todd Allen Show! Book your tickets at sopchoppyopry.com. All net proceeds are used to restore the historic Sopchoppy High School.
See All Events

Autumn Adventures Await in Wakulla!

November is the perfect time to experience Wakulla. From crisp mornings on the trails and peaceful paddles along the rivers to oyster season and cozy community events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this month. Come see why fall in Wakulla feels a little more magical.

Do:
  • Hiking & Outdoor Adventure – November’s crisp mornings and sunny afternoons make it one of the best times to explore Wakulla’s trails. Trek through the Apalachicola National Forest, paddle along the Wakulla River, or enjoy a peaceful stroll at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge surrounded by fall’s natural beauty.
  • Festivals & Local Flavor – November brings community gatherings and holiday celebrations that showcase Wakulla’s charm. From local markets to festive events, it’s the perfect time to experience small-town spirit and seasonal cheer.
  • Birding & Wildlife – As migratory birds pass through the Gulf Coast, November is prime for birdwatching in Wakulla. Head to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge to spot wildlife against a stunning fall backdrop.
Eat: Oyster season is in full swing during November. Savor freshly harvested Apalachicola oysters along with shrimp, grouper, and mullet at favorites like Posey’s Steam Room & Oyster Bar or Angelo & Sons Seafood.

Stay: Enjoy a relaxing getaway at one of Wakulla County’s charming inns, cabins, or vacation rentals this summer.
Photo from @joannasoto125

Featured Social Media Post from
#VisitWakullaYES 
 

Discover the wild side of Wakulla. From hidden waterways to breathtaking wildlife, your next outdoor escape awaits.
Things To Do in Wakulla
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Website
Stay connected with our socials and share your adventures in Wakulla with hashtag #VisitWakullaYES for a chance to be featured! 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment