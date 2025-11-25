Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Gulf and Franklin Counties.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a mid-week red tide update on Tuesday.
Red Tide was first found in the St. Joe Bay in September, but has continued to show up in water samples since then.
It was found in background to medium concentrations in 9 water samples taken on November 17th and 18th.
Fish kills attributed to Red Tide continue to be reported from Gulf County to the state’s fish kill hotline.
Red tide was also found in low Concentrations in water samples taken South of St. Vincent Island and in low concentrations south of 13-mile road in Franklin County
The Franklin County water samples were taken on November 17th.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
