The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has lifted the water quality advisory for Alligator Point.
The Advisories were issued earlier last month after high levels of the enterococcus bacteria were found at both beaches.
Water samples tested on November 4th found that the bacteria levels have fallen to acceptable levels and the waters are once again safe for swimming and other water activities.
The state currently takes weekly or bi-weekly water samples from beaches in 30 counties – you can see results for all beaches in Florida on-line at the Florida Department of Health healthy beaches website.
www.FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
