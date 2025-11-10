The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a
Port St. Joe man on charges of sex with a child.
48-year-old
Michael Mock of Port Saint Joe is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim
under 12, a capital felony, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim
under 12, a life felony.
The
investigation began when the Florida Department of Children and Families received
a report from the victim regarding an incident that occurred around six years
prior to disclosure.
The
DCF interviewer confirmed the suspect named in the disclosure was Mock.
FDLE
agents issued a warrant for Mock’s arrest on November 6th, then discovered that
Mock had left on a cruise out of Port Canaveral the same day.
He was
subsequently arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office upon his return to
port on November 9th.
He is
currently being held on no bond pending first appearance.
The
investigation is still active.
