The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Port St. Joe man on charges of sex with a child.

 

48-year-old Michael Mock of Port Saint Joe is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12, a capital felony, and lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, a life felony.

 

The investigation began when the Florida Department of Children and Families received a report from the victim regarding an incident that occurred around six years prior to disclosure.

 

The DCF interviewer confirmed the suspect named in the disclosure was Mock.

 

FDLE agents issued a warrant for Mock’s arrest on November 6th, then discovered that Mock had left on a cruise out of Port Canaveral the same day.

 

He was subsequently arrested by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office upon his return to port on November 9th.

 

He is currently being held on no bond pending first appearance.

 

The investigation is still active.




