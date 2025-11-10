The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released an updated version of its Avian Mortality Reporting App, making it easier than ever for the public to help monitor the health of Florida’s wild bird populations.
Each year, FWC biologists investigate reports of bird deaths across the state to track diseases such as Avian Influenza, West Nile Virus and Avian Pox.
These data are vital to understanding trends, identifying emerging health threats, and protecting both wildlife and public health.
The new app streamlines the reporting process, allowing users to submit reports directly from a phone or computer using the interactive map at MyFWC.com/AvianHealth
It also makes it easier to upload photos to help biologists identify the species and evaluate possible causes, select from silhouette guides if you’re unsure of the bird species and provide detailed location information by moving a crosshair to the exact spot where the bird was found.
https://myfwc.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/
