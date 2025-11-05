The Franklin County Humane Society
is currently collecting pet food to help local families who might not be able
to afford the food themselves.
The
Humane Society is concerned that as food assistance is eliminated or paused, that
some people may not be able to afford to feed their pets, which often results
in owners dropping their dogs and cats off at shelters around the country.
That's
why the Franklin County Humane Society is opening its doors as a drop off
location for dog and cat food donations as well as cat litter and they will
then distribute those items to local food banks.
You
can drop off your donations at the Franklin County Humane Society, at 244
Highway 65, Eastpoint.
Shelter
hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 to 3.
Any
donations will go directly to pet owners in need.
