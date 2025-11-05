Wednesday, November 5, 2025

            The Franklin County Humane Society is currently collecting pet food to help local families who might not be able to afford the food themselves.

 

The Humane Society is concerned that as food assistance is eliminated or paused, that some people may not be able to afford to feed their pets, which often results in owners dropping their dogs and cats off at shelters around the country.

 

That's why the Franklin County Humane Society is opening its doors as a drop off location for dog and cat food donations as well as cat litter and they will then distribute those items to local food banks.

 

You can drop off your donations at the Franklin County Humane Society, at 244 Highway 65, Eastpoint.

 

Shelter hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 to 3.

 

Any donations will go directly to pet owners in need.




