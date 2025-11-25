The Franklin County Public Library is looking for local
volunteers who have skills they would like to share with the community.
The library is looking for local folks who’d like to share
what they know — practical skills, hobbies, and everyday know-how that make
life a little easier, better, or more interesting.
It can be just about anything, from Gardening or seed
starting to cooking and preserving food.
Maybe you’re good at fixing or mending things, or you’d
like to share your knowledge of fishing or cast-netting.
If you have a useful skill or hobby and want to give back, the
library would love to have you lead a short workshop or demo.
You don’t need to be a teacher — just willing to show
others what you’ve learned.
The library will help with space, setup, and supplies if
needed.
To find out more, stop by the Eastpoint or Carrabelle
branch of the franklin county Public Library, or give them a call at 850-670-8151.
