Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The Franklin County Public Library is looking for local volunteers who have skills they would like to share with the community.

 

The library is looking for local folks who’d like to share what they know — practical skills, hobbies, and everyday know-how that make life a little easier, better, or more interesting.

 

It can be just about anything, from Gardening or seed starting to cooking and preserving food.

 

Maybe you’re good at fixing or mending things, or you’d like to share your knowledge of fishing or cast-netting.

 

If you have a useful skill or hobby and want to give back, the library would love to have you lead a short workshop or demo.

 

You don’t need to be a teacher — just willing to show others what you’ve learned.

 

The library will help with space, setup, and supplies if needed.

 

To find out more, stop by the Eastpoint or Carrabelle branch of the franklin county Public Library, or give them a call at 850-670-8151.

 

 






