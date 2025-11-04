The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says a body found in the water near Dog Island over the weekend died of natural cause

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says a body found in the water near Dog Island over the weekend died of natural causes.
Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith said on Facebook that the body was of a 76-year-old man from Georgia, who was renting a home on Dog Island for a few days.
He had gone down to the beach, where he suffered a heart attack.
The sheriff said an autopsy confirmed the cause of death.
The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
