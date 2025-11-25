The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting
donations for their annual Christmas Toy Drive.
Through Friday, December 12th you can
donate toys or cash to ensure that local children have a merry Christmas.
They are looking for toys for children from toddlers to
pre-teens with a focus on the elementary school aged children.
You can take your donations of new, unwrapped toys to the
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office between 9 Am and 5 PM.
They will also accept donations of cash or checks there –
just make your checks out to Gulf County Sheriff’s Office Charities.
The sheriff’s office is located at 418 Cecil G.
Costin Sr. Blvd. in Port St. Joe.
You can also make a financial donation through the
Gulf County Sheriff’s Department app.
No comments:
Post a Comment