Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation is looking for eligible high school seniors in our area for their annual scholarship program

                The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation is looking for eligible high school seniors in our area for their annual scholarship program.

 

The group provides merit scholarships to attend college and vocational schools.

 

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation provides scholarships to seniors attending school in 11 North Florida counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.

 

Applicants must have a 3.0 unweighted or 3.25 weighted cumulative GPA.

 

In addition, the applicant must be an active participant in school or community.

 

The applicant does not need to participate in athletics to be considered but must have overcome a

significant mental, physical, emotional, or environmental challenge to be considered for this scholarship.

 

To date, over 300 scholarships have been awarded to students with benefits exceeding six million dollars.

 

Scholarship grants range from $8,000 to $14,000 per student.

 

Scholarship applications are being accepted through March 5th.

 

Link to the scholarship information can be found on-line at biletnikoffaward.com

 

https://biletnikoffaward.com/about-scholarships/





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment