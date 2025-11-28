Things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market are teaming up to celebrate Small Business Saturday, an initiative that highlights the importance of supporting local businesses.
The market will be set up in its usual location, in George Core Park, on the promenade, on Saturday, November 29th, 10 am - 4 pm ET.
This collaboration promises a vibrant and engaging event where community members can explore a diverse array of products offered by local vendors, from fresh produce and artisanal crafts to unique handmade goods.
Join the celebration and make a positive impact by shopping small and local!
We look forward to seeing you there!
