Wrack Line - The Florida Shorebird Alliance Newsletter November 2025

December 11-15: Orange Audubon Society’s 10th North Shore Birding Festival.
More information at North Shore Birding Festival
Conservation at Work During the Non-Breeding Season
The 2025 breeding season has come to an end, but FSA partners around the state are still hard at work protecting shorebirds! The non-breeding season provides an important opportunity for FSA partners to assess and improve breeding sites. In the fall, key efforts focus on managing vegetation, removing monofilament and other hazardous debris, monitoring important wintering sites, participating in outreach events and developing new educational materials. Thanks to the efforts of FSA partners in the non-breeding season, shorebirds are able to return to healthier breeding grounds each spring. We extend our sincere gratitude to all FSA partners for their time, commitment and hard work in supporting shorebird conservation year-round.
Before (left) and after (right) photos of mechanical vegetation removal to benefit a least tern nesting site in St. Johns County.
A group of students learns about imperiled beach-nesting birds at MarineQuest in St. Petersburg, Florida.
FSA partners table at the Florida Association of Environmental Professionals Conference in Southwest Florida.
FSA partners remove hazardous debris from shorebird nesting sites.
FSA partners in the Panhandle work to improve seabird nesting habitat.
Florida Shorebird Alliance Partners Shine at the 2025 Audubon Assembly
This year’s Audubon Assembly celebrated the incredible dedication of FSA partners working to protect Florida’s shorebirds and seabirds. Three outstanding individuals — Kara Durda, Dan Larremore and Officer Denis Palmer — were recognized during the event. Their commitment, collaboration and tireless work exemplify the spirit of partnership that defines the FSA.
Kara Durda — 2025 Audubon Florida Staff of Distinction Award
The Audubon Florida Staff of Distinction Award is an annual award presented to staff members who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their work for Audubon Florida. Kara Durda, co-lead of the FSA Suncoast Partnership, is a driving force in shorebird conservation throughout the Tampa Bay region. Kara began her Audubon Florida journey in 2020 as a rooftop biologist, collaborating with rooftop owners and monitoring 85 gravel rooftops that provided critical nesting habitat for American oystercatchers, least terns and black skimmers. Currently, she is Audubon Florida’s Shorebird Program Manager for Tampa Bay. Over the past year, Kara has recruited and trained more than 30 new shorebird volunteers and organized community events that deepened appreciation for local wildlife.
Congratulations, Kara, on receiving this award and thank you for your tireless dedication to the Suncoast FSA partners and the birds!
Kara Durda receives the 2025 Staff Distinction Award from the Audubon Florida Team.
Dan Larremore — 2025 Guy Bradley Award
The Guy Bradley Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage and commitment to protecting Florida’s wildlife. This year’s recipient is Dan Larremore, an Environmental Specialist at Honeymoon Island State Park with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Dan has spent more than 20 years protecting some of Florida’s most vulnerable coastal ecosystems. His efforts to safeguard nesting areas at Honeymoon Island, Anclote Key, Caladesi and Three Rooker Island have been vital to the reproductive success of gulls, terns, black skimmers and American oystercatchers.
Additionally, Dan’s interagency collaboration and persistent public outreach have helped to build a culture of respect for Florida’s nesting birds and natural resources. His impact on shorebird conservation will continue to be felt for years to come.
Congratulations, Dan, on receiving the 2025 Guy Bradley Award—and thank you for your lifelong dedication to Florida’s wildlife.
Dan Larremore posts a nesting area at Honeymoon Island State Park with Marianne Korosy (retired Audubon Florida).
Officer Denis Palmer — 2025 Law Enforcement Award
This year’s honoree is Officer Denis Palmer of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Officer Palmer’s persistent efforts to protect coastal wildlife at Tyndall Air Force Base exemplify outstanding conservation-minded law enforcement.
Tyndall’s 3,700-acre Critical Wildlife Area provides essential nesting habitat for snowy plovers, least terns, Wilson’s plovers and American oystercatchers. Officer Palmer’s proactive presence —especially during busy holiday weekends— has significantly reduced disturbances and human–shorebird conflicts.
Beyond his enforcement duties, Officer Palmer is a trusted partner to local biologists, always ready to share updates and assist with special projects. During this year’s Memorial Day weekend, he even kept in touch with field teams to let them know, “The oystercatchers are safe.”
Congratulations, Officer Palmer! And thank you for your compassion, professionalism, and collaboration.
FWC Officer Palmer receives the 2025 Law Enforcement Award from the Audubon Florida Team.
More about the event: Audubon Florida Recognizes Conservation Leaders for 2025
FWC Updated Bird Health Reporting App
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released an updated version of its Avian Mortality Reporting App, making it easier than ever for the public to help monitor the health of Florida’s wild bird populations.
Each year, FWC biologists investigate reports of bird deaths to track diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), West Nile Virus, and Avian Pox. These reports provide critical data that help scientists understand disease trends, detect outbreaks early and protect both wildlife and public health.
“With help from the public, we can detect disease outbreaks earlier and better understand where and when they’re occurring,” said Dr. Becky Hardman, FWC Wildlife Health Veterinarian. “Every report helps us safeguard Florida’s and respond quickly to potential health concerns.”
What’s New in the App:
- Submit reports directly from a phone or computer using the interactive map at MyFWC.com/AvianHealth
- Upload photos to help identify species and evaluate possible causes
- Use silhouette guides if unsure of the bird species
- Pin exact locations with a movable crosshair
Every report contributes valuable data to help FWC scientists track bird health trends statewide. While individual responses are not always possible, each report provides valuable data!
Learn more or submit a report: https://MyFWC.com/research/wildlife/health/avian/
It’s Data Review Season!
The FSD closed for data entry on October 1. Thank you to everyone who helped collect and enter data this season!
All data entered into the FSD are reviewed to ensure that the dataset is internally consistent. In the coming months, the FSD quality control team will continue to review records across the state and will be reaching out for clarification as needed. Please be on the lookout for emails from the data review team. Thank you in advance for your patience and help with the data review process!
If you have any questions, need assistance, or have additional information to provide about the data you’ve entered for 2025, please email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com.
There are different species of plovers flocking around the Florida coast in the fall and winter. Some can be quite difficult to tell apart without their breeding plumages. To aid in identification, check out the quick guide below on general head shapes and bill proportions. These tips can help you tell the plovers apart.
Illustration by Karl Mokross
