Friday, November 28, 2025

You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday. 

 

November 29th is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.

 

That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license. 

 

It would be a great day to take a kid fishing or to take an out-of-town friend fishing without having to buy a fishing license.

 

This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year.

 

All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.





