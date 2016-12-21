2016 a record year for sea turtle nesting at St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge

St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge said this year was a record year for sea turtle nesting on the island.
A total of 128 loggerhead sea turtles dug nests on the island this year – there were also 166 false crawls.
The refuge report that 3353 Loggerhead hatchlings made it into the Gulf of Mexico even with the impacts from Tropical Storm Colin & Hurricane Hermine.
The refuge also worked with Florida State University marine turtle researchers this summer who tagged 5 Loggerhead sea turtles over 6 nights.
The reserve is already preparing for next summer's nesting season through the “adopt a sea turtle nest” program.
For $25 you can “adopt” a specific sea turtle nest on St. Vincent Island which gets you an “adoption certificate”, a photo of the nest, and a complete activity report at the end of the nesting season.
The $25 donation will help pay for the cost of the wire cages, supplies, and fuel for the patrol vehicles which go out several times a week to look for new turtle nests.
If you have an interest in adopting a sea turtle nest this season, you can find out more at www.stvincentfriends.com or call them at 850-229-6735.
http://live.oysterradio.com/