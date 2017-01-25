Oyster Radio
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Area 1622 of The Apalachicola closing to oyster harvesting at sunset today
Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area.
The areas are being closed because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown crested at just over 20 feet on Wednesday; flood stage is 15 feet.
It does take a few days for waters at Blountstown to move into the Apalachicola Bay.
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Library Advisory Board
Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in library services and facilities? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking two volunteers to fill the Library Advisory Board’s Citizen At Large appointment.
This Board meets monthly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs.
Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by February 6, 2017. Statements of interest can be emailed to Robyn Drummond, Library Services Director at robyn@wakullalibrary.org or by fax to 926-4513. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-7415.
Franklin County updates employee bereavement policy to include grandparents
Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to update the county's bereavement policy to include the death of grandparents.
Franklin County has a policy that allows county workers three days off of work in the case of a death in the family.
Until recently the policy included the death of an immediate family member or mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Last week the county agreed to add the death of a grandparent to the policy.
Commissioners were surprised that grandparents weren't already in the bereavement policy.
Commissioners said grandparents needed to be added because these days many people are raised by the grandparents.
FWC Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report January 13, 2017 through January 19, 2017
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
January 13, 2017 through January 19, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officers Wicker and N. Basford were on water patrol in East Bay when they heard shooting coming from the Cooks Bayou area. They saw several vessels in the area chasing ducks and shooting while underway. The officers stopped one of the vessels which had two hunters on board. The hunters had three redhead ducks in their possession. Both were issued citations for hunting waterfowl from a moving vessel.
Officers Walker and Leonard were on resource patrol when they saw a vehicle parked at the intersection of Crews Lake Road and Environmental Road on the western boundary line of Pine Log State Forest. They waited in the area for the owner to return to the vehicle. Approximately 20 minutes later, a subject walked out of the woods and returned to the vehicle. The subject stated that two of his hunting dogs had gotten loose and that he was looking for them. One of the officers backtracked from where the subject exited the woods and found a loaded .270 caliber rifle 100 yards south of Environmental Road. They also found a tree stand and trail camera within 50 feet of whole corn. The subject admitted to baiting the area and that the gun, tree stand and trail camera were his. The subject was cited accordingly.
Lieutenant Allen and Officers Gore and N. Basford were conducting quality control inspections on seafood houses. At one seafood house, officers saw containers of shucked oysters with no expiration dates and some with expired dates. The officers also located untagged bags of oysters. The seafood house owner received a written warning for untagged bags of oysters and three misdemeanor citations for operating an uncertified shellfish plant, terminal sale date must appear and for selling shellfish after terminal sale date had expired.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Corbin was on land patrol along the Destin Harbor when he saw a pontoon aground on the shoreline. The last known registered owner was determined based on the vessel’s registration numbers. He made contact with the registered owner who stated he sold the pontoon and provided a signed bill of sale. The new owner failed to transfer the vessel’s title in his name, which is required within 30 days of purchase. The new owner was issued a notice to appear citation.
Officers Bartlett and Rockwell received a call from a complainant about three subjects trespassing on private property along the Yellow River. The officers went to the Oak Grove Boat Ramp to wait for the complainant. While waiting, they saw a man in a boat coming to the boat ramp. Officer Rockwell made contact with him and determined that he was coming from his camp upriver. He conducted a resource inspection and found the man in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, a gray squirrel and a turkey breast. During Officer Rockwell’s search, the man told Officer Bartlett that he had a domestic violence injunction against him and was not allowed to possess a firearm. The subject stated that he was hunting with his sons on an island. The officers accompanied the man back to his camp where the man’s sons were hunting. Neither son had a hunting license and were issued citations for hunting without a license. The man was arrested for possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence injunction and booked at the Okaloosa County Jail. The officers determined that the man’s hunting license had been suspended.
Officer Arnette was watching a field where he had seen possible night-hunting activity, when a truck pulled into the field and the occupants shined the area with a spotlight. When Officer Arnette activated his blue lights, the driver immediately left the field but pulled into a nearby yard. A woman was driving while her husband was riding in the passenger seat. A rifle was hidden behind the seat, but cartridges from the rifle were laying on top of the fresh groceries the subjects had just purchased. Both subjects were charged with night hunting.
WALTON COUNTY
Officer Brooks located a tree stand on private property where no hunting was allowed. When he later checked the area, the stand had been removed. He made contact with two subjects on adjacent private property and recognized the tree stand in their possession. One of the subjects admitted to placing and retrieving the stand from where Officer Brooks had seen it. The subjects were issued trespass warnings at the request of the land manager.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Lieutenant Clark and FWC Bear Biologist Jordan Green conducted an outreach event at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Mr. Green presented a PowerPoint presentation as well as a static display for the staff, volunteers, campers and members of the surrounding communities. The main focus of the outreach event was to educate the community on how to reduce human - bear encounters. Approximately 35 people attended.
Lower Bridge Landfill in Crawfordville open for free disposal of storm debris
Please be advised the Lower Bridge Landfill (156 Landfill Rd., Crawfordville) will be open for residents to dispose of yard debris (i.e. tree limbs) starting today, January 24, 2017 through Friday, January 27, 2017 from 8:00a.m.-5:00p.m.; Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 8:00a.m.- 3:00p.m.; next Monday-Friday, January 30, 2017 through February 3, 2017 from 8:00a.m.- 5:00p.m.; and on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 8:00a.m. - 3:00p.m. This service will be free of charge for residents.
The Latest Edition of Gulf Fishery News is now Available Online
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Port St. Joe man faces 30 years for selling crack cocaine near a church
A Port St. Joe man is facing up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of selling drugs within 1000 feet of a church.
On January 18th a Circuit Court Jury in Port St. Joe deliberated for about thirty minutes before returning a guilty verdict against Ezekial Register III also known as “Trey”.
The charge stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Port St. Joe Police Department in response to complaints of drug activity in neighborhoods around some of the local churches.
Assistant State Attorney Gary Pack proved that Register sold $40 worth of crack cocaine within 1000 feet of the Bethel A.M.E. Church in Port St. Joe on April 26, 2016.
Register will be sentenced for the crime in February.
Jazz at Rio Carrabelle this Friday night
FRIDAY NIGHT, JAN 27
Will Fulkerson Boyce Griffith Brian Hall
RIO CARRABELLE
LISTENING ROOM
THE WILL FULKERSON QUARTET
WILL FULKERSON - PIANO
BRIAN HALL - BASS
BOYCE GRIFFITH - SAX
GABE LANDA - DRUMS
SHOW @ 8 pm ADMISSION $15
BYOB
More info: INCONCERTAPALACHICOLA@GMAIL.
COM
RESERVED SEATING: RIOCARRABELLE @GMAIL.COM
Will Fulkerson Boyce Griffith Brian Hall
Attorney General Bondi Warns of Repair Scams Following Recent Storms
“While there is not an official declared state of emergency in Florida due to the recent severe weather, affected consumers may still be targeted by scammers,” said Attorney General Bondi. “In many parts of our state, trees are uprooted, homes and businesses are damaged and contractors and tree removal services are in demand, making conditions ideal for scams.”
After a severe and damaging storm, unscrupulous individuals will sometimes prey on those in distress. To safeguard against scams in the aftermath of a storm, consumers should follow these tips:
- Be wary of anyone who approaches unsolicited about property repairs or tree removal;
- Acquire multiple written estimates and ask whether debris removal is included in the estimate;
- Research the company and its reputation – ask for references and contact the Better Business Bureau to see if there are complaints against the company;
- Verify that the contractors or tree service companies are licensed by contacting the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation;
- Check for proof of insurance and verify with the insurer that their policy is current; and
- Never pay up front or make final payment until completely satisfied with repairs.
Consumers can report fraudulent activity by calling the Attorney General’s fraud hotline at 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint online atMyFloridaLegal.com.
Franklin County signs contract to remove derelict vessels
Franklin County commissioners signed a contract last week to begin removing derelict vessels from local waters.
The board signed a 256 thousand dollar contract with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that will pay for the removal of 13 sunken and unusable vessels around the county.
The price includes the county's portion of the costs of about 65 thousand dollars which will be taken from the boating improvement trust fund.
The derelict vessels will be removed be a company called Hondo Enterprises out of Defuniak Springs.
It was the only company to bid on the work.
Commissioners were expecting to receive much less state money for the project but were told that many of Florida's larger counties didn't apply for funds this year so there was more money to go around for the counties that did apply.
Franklin County to create more parking at the St. George Island public beach
Franklin County is beginning a project that will provide more parking at the public beach on St. George Island.
This project will add 16 more paved parking spots on vacant county property at the corner of Gulf Beach Drive and Chili Boulevard adjacent to the County's main parking lot.
Besides providing more parking, the project will also help alleviate flooding in the area by improving the drainage from the lot.
The project will cost about 51 thousand dollars.
Because the lot will primarily be used by tourists during the busy summer season, the county hopes that much of the project can be funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Monday, January 23, 2017
Free Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic coming up on St. George Island
Jan. 23, 2017
Free Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic coming up on St. George Island
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a Women’s Saltwater Fishing Clinic on St. George Island Feb. 4.
The free, day-long clinic is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at St. George Island State Park, 1900 E. Gulf Beach Drive, St. George Island.
Advance registration is required. To register or get more information, email Heather Sneed atHeather.Sneed@MyFWC.com, or call 850-487-0554.
Participants will take home a lifelong hobby and leave with a new appreciation for the marine environment. They will learn the basics of conservation stewardship, fishing ethics, angling skills, safety and the vulnerability of Florida’s marine ecosystems in a fun, laid-back atmosphere.
Lessons include knot tying, cast netting, rod and reel rigging, how to be a responsible marine resource steward, marine fish and habitat identification, catch-and-release techniques and more.
If conditions allow, women will have the opportunity to practice their newly learned skills by fishing from shore. This event is a catch-and-release activity. All participants must have a valid recreational saltwater fishing license unless exempt. Saltwater fishing licenses can be purchased at your local tackle shop or online. Learn more by visiting MyFWC.com/License.
Fishing equipment and bait are provided during the clinic but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.
GULF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAW ENFORCEMENT SUMMARY JANUARY 16, 2016 – JANUARY 22, 2017
GULF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAW ENFORCEMENT SUMMARY JANUARY 16, 2016 – JANUARY 22, 2017 by Michael Allen on Scribd
Tip leads to drug arrest at Eastpoint motel
The Franklin County Sheriff's office said an anonymous tip led them to a drug arrest at a motel in Eastpoint on Saturday.
The Sheriff's office arrested Brendan Hutchins along with a 16 year old girl from a room at the Sportsman's Lodge.
The Sheriff's office said that after recoeving the tip they went to a room at the motel and were given consent to search the room.
During the search deputies discovered a small plastic bag containing suspected cocaine and cannabis.
Both occupants were arrested and transported to the County Jail.
The juvenile Female was charged with Possession of less than 20 grams of Cannabis.
Brendan Hutchins was charged with Possession of Cocaine.
Hutchins was already on bond for Grand Theft, Burglary and Larceny Petit Theft.
Agenda and information for January 24th Gulf County Commission meeting
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Apalachicola Planning Workshop, Monday, January 23, 2017
FLORIDA RESIDENTS ADVISED TO STAY ALERT AS STORM SYSTEM BRINGS POTENTIAL FOR SEVERE WEATHER TODAY
TALLAHASSEE – State and local emergency management officials are recommending residents and visitors in Florida stay alert as a storm system moves into the area today. This storm system will have the potential to produce frequent lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Have a NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio in your home of office to receive warnings from the National Weather and follow all instructions from local officials.
“The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Florida at high risk of severe storms through this evening,” said State Meteorologist Amy Godsey. “Residents, visitors and businesses should monitor this weather system and be prepared to act if warnings are issued. Receiving one alert of an oncoming tornado or severe weather outbreak can save lives. “
Tornado watches may be issued throughout the day. Residents and visitors to the state should monitor local media outlets and ensure that their NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio alert settings are turned on. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been reported as sighted, or has appeared on radar in the area.
If severe weather threatens your area, be sure to follow these important safety tips:
· Ensure your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio is on and programmed for your area or stay tuned to a trusted local media outlet for the most current weather situation.
· Ensure your disaster supply kit is prepared and heed all instructions from local officials.
· Know what you would do in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch or warning.
· If a tornado warning is issued for your area seek shelter immediately in an interior room, away from windows.
· If thunder roars, go indoors. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning and should seek shelter immediately.
· Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move.
· Be aware of stream, drainage channels, canyons and areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas without typical warnings such as rain clouds or heavy rain.
· NEVER drive through flooded roadways as road beds may be washed out under flood waters, and just one foot of fast-moving flood water can move most cars off the road.
For more information about the Florida Division of Emergency Management, visit www.Floridadisaster.org or follow the Division on Twitter at @FLSERT and Facebook at Facebook.com/
FloridaDivisionofEmergencyMana gement.
Port St. Joe man killed in 2 car accident near Tyndall Air Force Base
A Port St. Joe man was killed and two Apalachicola residents badly injured in a two car crash on Highway 98 near Tyndall Air Force Base on Friday.
The Highway patrol said 55 year old Aarol Lynn Whitfield of Port St. Joe was killed when his 2000 Chevy Prizm crossed the center line into the path of a 2011 Honda CRV.
Whitfield was westbound on Highway 98 just west of Research Road at about 10:50 Friday night when he went into the eastbound lane colliding with the CRV driven by 73 year old Johnnie Lee Chambers of Apalachicola.
Chambers was seriously injured in the crash, a passenger, 73 year old Diane Mary Chambers of Apalachicola received critical injuries.
Both were taken to Bay Medical in Panama City.
The Highway patrol said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County
Friday, January 20, 2017
Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties
Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week
CUPCAKE is a beautiful and fun loving Border Collie/Lab mix. She is 8 months old and we love her goofy antics and playful nature. She is heartworm negative and fully vetted. What a great dog!!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
Research Reserve to begin mowing project at East Hole Property
Franklin County Commissioners have given their approval to allow the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to mow along the right of ways in a 77 acre section of public land on St. George Island.
The property is known as East Hole; it's on the bay side of the island just east of the St. George Island bridge.
The land is popular with bird-watchers and is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail.
It also provides some access to the bay and even has a small camp site in it.
The property is owned by the state but the roads that criss-cross the land are owned by Franklin County.
The Research Reserve said at some point they hope to do a controlled burn on the property to reduce the chances of a wildfire and the mowing would be thee first step in prepping the site.
The last time the property was fire-treated was in 1999 so it is really grown over.
At this time the reserve just wants to clear out the growth along the roads, and said they will continue to work on a controlled burn plan.
They have to be careful with any burning on the site because a number of homes neighbor the property.
They said that all neighboring homeowners will be notified before any controlled burning takes place.
Franklin County sheriff's office makes an arrest in a string of burglaries at Alligator Point
Franklin County Sheriff's officials have made an arrest in connection with a number of burglaries at Alligator Point.
The burglaries occurred between January the 17th and the 19th.
On January the 19th sherrif's officials arrested Erik Ryan Noftz from Deerfield Beach, Florida and charged him with three counts of Burglary of a Dwelling and 2 counts of grand theft as well as other charges.
Deputies focused on Noftz as a suspect after finding his truck stuck in the sand in a wooded area east of Pelican Drive.
Investigators said Noftz had been seen driving a green All Terrain Vehicle from Alligator Point to Medart.
The ATV had been stolen from a home at Alliagtor Point.
While detectives were at a residence on Pelican street around 7:00 p.m. last Thursday, they saw Erik Noftz driving the green ATV.
A brief pursuit ensued before Noftz took a curve too quickly and flipped the vehicle.
Noftz was placed under arrest and transported to Weems Memorial Hospital by EMS where he was treated for minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said Noftz admitted to the burglaries and all of the stolen property including a firearm were recovered and returned to the owners.
Besides the burglary charges, Noftz has also been charged with grand theft firearm, burglary while armed, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Erik Ryan Noftz alrady had an extensive criminal record which includes Arson of a Structure, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft, Insurance Fraud, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
For Immediate Release
January 20, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work is underway on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
· Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, the following speed limit changes will take place on U.S. 90. Increase from 25 MPH to 35 MPH from North Love Street to Earnest Street, increase from 45 MPH to 55 MPH from South GF & A Drive to west of the Quincy Bypass, and decrease from 65 MPH to 55 MPH from East Gadsden High School entrance to one-quarter mile west of the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.
Jefferson County:
· I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
· I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 26.
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
· Nighttime work on S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Workers are paving, installing sidewalk and repairing curb and gutter along the corridor. The Lafayette Street on-ramp to Apalachee Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 27 as crews resurface the ramp and install concrete curb. Drivers will use Lafayette Street and Myers Park Drive as a detour route.
· East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
· Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings.
· Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place in the westbound lanes, Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Striping work will cause alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Stadium Drive between Pensacola Street and North lake Bradford Road, from Tuesday, Jan 17 to Thursday, Jan. 19 and from Sunday, Jan. 22 to Thursday, Jan 26.
· Sewer maintenance work will close the northbound outside travel lane of Monroe Street near Universal Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Wakulla County:
· Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from south of Old Crawfordville Highway and U.S. 98 intersection to St. Frances Street as crews are pave the roadway. Workers are striping the roadway.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
