Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Monday, January 9, 2017
Wakulla County Announces Application Period for FY2016/17 Solid Waste and Fire Services Hardship Assistance Program
Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announces Fiscal Year 2016/17 Hardship Assistance Program related to the Solid Waste and Fire Services Protection Assessments and the Vacancy Adjustment Program.
The Hardship Assistance Program was created to assist the residential property owners who meet the eligibility criteria, with the financial burden imposed by the Solid Waste and Fire Services Assessments. In order to apply for hardship assistance, citizens must complete an application and file with the County Administrator’s Office for consideration prior to June 1, 2017. The applicant must be the owner of the residential property for which must also be homestead exempt, and the following income criteria must be demonstrated:
- Extremely Low (30%) Income Limits:
1 Person
$13,100
2 Person
$16,020
3 Person
$20,160
4 Person
$24,300
5 Person
$28,440
6 Person
$32,580
7 Person
$36,730
8 Person
$40,890
The Hardship Assistance Application is available on the County website (www.mywakulla.com) or can be picked up at the BOCC Administration Office, 3093 Crawfordville Highway. If you have questions relating to this program, please contact Patty Taylor at 850-926-0919 ext. 703.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Cheryl Sanders to continue as chairperson of Franklin County TDC
County Commission Cheryl Sanders will continue to serve as chairperson of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The County commission voted unanimously last week to keep Mrs. Sanders to the board.
Commissioner Sanders has plenty of experience on the TDC.
She served on the Council from its inception in 2004 until 2012 and took over again in 2015.
She said this will likely be her last year serving on the TDC.
The Tourist Development Council is tasked with increasing local tourism; it receives its funding through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
GULF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAW ENFORCEMENT SUMMARY JANUARY 2, 2017 – JANUARY 8, 2017
GULF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAW ENFORCEMENT SUMMARY JANUARY 2, 2017 – JANUARY 8, 2017 by Michael Allen on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
The sun will set at 6:00 p.m. and the “Wolf” moon will rise at 5:30 p.m. on January 11. The January full moon is called the Wolf moon because as mid-winter snows gathered in the woods, hungry wolf packs could be heard howling outside of Indian villages. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County Humane Society has a great deal on black cats (just in time for Friday the 13th)
If you are thinking about getting a cat as a pet, the Franklin County Humane Society has a great deal for you.
The Humane Society shelter currently has an abundance of black cats waiting to be adopted.
They are are currently housing 7 black cats and kittens and have reduced the adoption fee to only $25.00.
All of the cats are fully vetted, feline leukemia negative, spayed and neutered.
If you have been thinking of getting a cat as a pet this is the time to do it.
You can see the cats for yourself at the animal shelter at 224 Highway 65, or on-line at forgottenpets.org.
The humane society also needs volunteers to socialize all of their dogs and cats.
For more information call the shelter at 670-8417.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Sunday, January 8, 2017
"Apalachicola Pearl" author to head Wakulla County Historical Society Program
The Historical Society kicks off its 2017 season of second Tuesday programs on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM in the Wakulla County Public Library (4330 Crawfordville Highway) and will feature Michael Kinnett, the author of Apalachicola Pearl.
Kinnett says that after a working career and raising two daughters, he and his wife moved to the Florida Panhandle. It was in the historic town of Apalachicola that he began creating and caring for the Orman House State Park Museum. When he started the house was an empty shell. Immersed in local history, he now enjoys sharing Apalachicola’s rich heritage with thousands of visitors from around the world. Apalachicola Pearl was born from his passion for the town’s history and its people. Kinnett’s “sincere wish is for readers to enjoy Apalachicola Pearl as much as (he) enjoyed writing her.”
The book is set in Apalachicola, the cotton shipping boomtown under siege. It was here in the backwater, during The Civil War, where women, children, and old struggled to survive. The real threat looming over them did not come from Union blockaders in the Gulf waters or from Confederates with river fortifications to the North. The ... dark shadow over the town came from a gathering of ruffians calling themselves the Rebel Guard. These so called patriots, without conscience, pillaged and murdered on the backs of a devastated people. It would be two men, Michael Kohler and Stillman Smith, brothers forged in the fires of war, who rose up to stop the Rebel Guard. What chance did they have against an overwhelming force? Someone was going to die. Meet LaRela Retsyo Agnusdei, a precocious seven year old known as Pearl. Learn of her remarkable life and courageous efforts to alter a world torn apart. Enjoy reading as Pearl moves the players around the board. The event was called “The Marr, Smith Affair,” a documented event that shook the governments of both the Confederacy and the Union. It remains a mystery today. What happened? Perhaps the recently discovered journal of Michael Brandon Kohler offers an answer."
The book is available in the Museum Gift Shop during regular business hours on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Historical Society programs are free and open to the public.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Three areas of the Apalachicola Bay closed to oyster harvesting on Saturday
The Department of Agriculture closed three sections of the Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting on Saturday.
The closed areas include the conditionally approved winter west 1 area 1612 which includes the Green Point Bar , the conditionally approved winter west 2 area 1622 and the winter east area 1642 which includes East Hole.
The areas were closed because of high waters in the Apalachicola River.
River levels went over 20 feet on Friday and that water is now making its way into the Apalachicola Bay.
River levels over 11 feet require the state to close the areas nearest the mouth of the river to insure water quality.
The state will have to take water samples from those areas before re-opening them to make sure the oyster crop is safe to harvest.
Oyster Radio will let you know when the bars have been re-opened.
The Division of Aquaculture also provides a Daily Status report on the internet at FloridaAquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab.
A detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is also available 24 hours a day by calling 653-8317.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County Humane Society has a good deal on black cats
We have an abundance of BEAUTIFUL black cats waiting to be adopted. Black cats remind us of miniature black panthers and we think they are stunning. We are currently housing 7 black cats and kittens and have reduced the adoption fee to only $25.00. If you agree that black cats are beautiful, now is your chance to adopt a black panther for your very own!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Gulf Council's Standing, Reef Fish, Costal Migratory Pelagic, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees to Meet
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Friday, January 6, 2017
Wakulla County Announces Improvements to Shadeville Road
Peavy and Son, Inc. was awarded a contract to resurface Shadeville Road from U.S. 319 to Wakulla Springs Road. Additional improvements include drainage improvements, and replacement of signage and striping.
Additionally, the County is also funding a bike path/sidewalk to be constructed on the north side of Shadeville Road from Dispennette Road to Trice Lane. This part of the project will be paid for with One Cent Sales Tax funds.
“This is a heavily used road and continues our efforts up upgrading our infrastructure; and the construction of the bike path/sidewalk is part of the Crawfordville Town Plan of which creates a walkable community,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at (850) 926-0919 ext. 706 orjwelch@mywakulla.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County names road after longtime employee Alan Pierce
Alan Pierce now has a road named after him.
County Commissioners voted Tuesday to name a new road at Alligator Point after Mister Pierce.
The County recently completed work on the road which provides access to what used to be Gulf Shore Boulevard.
The road is now named Alan Lane.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said it was fitting to name the road after Alan because of the work he put in to getting the road built.
Alan Pierce recently retired from County employment after 29 years of service.
He continues to assist the county as a part-time consultant on issues relating to the BP oil spill.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County Commission adopts new library policies
Franklin County Commissioners this week adopted new policies for the public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
The board approved two sets of policies, one that defines the organization and positions in the library system, and one that spells out the rights and responsibilities of library patrons.
The board was particularly interested in simplifying the organization at the library.
Commission chairman Smokey Parrish said he was pushing for the simplified organizational setup to alleviate any future misunderstandings between the library director and library employees.
In the past there was a library director overseeing the library system as well as a branch manager at each site.
That led to conflicts over who was running each library location.
Under the new policy there is a library department head hired by the county commission and everyone else is an employee under the direction and control of the department head.
The new policies for library patron basically spell out rules requiring parents or guardians to accompany their young children in the libraries and to make sure that children of all ages are accompanied by an adult during school hours.
It also addresses other issues like requiring patrons to be quiet in the library and banning selling or campaigning in library buildings.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River
Weather Alert
Flood Warning issued January 06 at 9:28AM EST until further notice by NWS Tallahassee
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida... Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun...Franklin... Gulf AND Liberty COUNTIES The Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * Until FURTHER NOTICE. * At 8:15 AM Friday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast: The river will continue rising to near 20.6 feet by tomorrow morning then begin falling. * Impact: At 21.0 feet: Ocheessee Landing in Calhoun County is flooded, restricting access to the boat ramp and parking area. Kennedy Creek at Forest Road 115 in Liberty County floods.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Flood Warning issued January 06 at 9:28AM EST until further notice by NWS Tallahassee
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida... Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun...Franklin... Gulf AND Liberty COUNTIES The Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * Until FURTHER NOTICE. * At 8:15 AM Friday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast: The river will continue rising to near 20.6 feet by tomorrow morning then begin falling. * Impact: At 21.0 feet: Ocheessee Landing in Calhoun County is flooded, restricting access to the boat ramp and parking area. Kennedy Creek at Forest Road 115 in Liberty County floods.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Gulf World to Release 24 Sea Turtles into the Gulf of Mexico off St. George Island on Tuesday, January 10th
Gulf World is releasing 23 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and 1 Loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, January 10th at 11:30 am Eastern at St. George Island State Park in Franklin County. The cold stunned sea turtles have been in rehabilitation at Gulf World since December 9th.
They were flown by private plane from New England Aquarium to Panama City Beach.
This was to create necessary space for future patients in New England. During their time at Gulf World, the sea turtles were monitored closely and acclimated to appropriate water temperatures.
The animals are now eating and diving normally and have been medically cleared. The remaining patients that came to Gulf World from this transport are under treatment for secondary illnesses such as pneumonia and will be released upon veterinary clearance.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County agrees to allow Operation Emerald Warrior again this year
Franklin County will once again serve as a training ground for the military this year.
Operation Emerald Warrior received county approval this week and will be held in our area beginning February the 28th; the operation is scheduled to run through March the 3rd.
Operation Emerald Warrior is an Air Force Special Operations Command designed to train forces with lessons learned from Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
The program is scaled down from years past when it lasted for weeks and included hundreds of soldiers.
This year about 20 Air Force Special operations personnel will take part who will conduct air strip surveys as part of their training.
The Apalachicola airport will play a major role in this year's training mission.
Military personnel plan to survey the Apalachicola airport to ascertain what types of aircraft can be safely used there for larger training missions in the future.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Public workshop set on managing forests and farms for fish and wildlife
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with the Florida Forest Service, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Water Policy, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, and University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension will hold a public workshop onThursday, Jan. 12, in Marianna to discuss ways to manage forests and farms for fish and wildlife.
Featured topics for the workshop include, but are not limited to, gopher tortoise habitat and management, prescribed burning for wildlife, wildlife best management practices, and cost-share programs.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST at the IFAS Extension Service Office, 2741 Pennsylvania Ave., Marianna.
Lunch will be provided free of charge, but pre-registration must be completed by Jan. 9. To pre-register for the workshop, contact Billie Clayton at 850-767-3634.
For information on FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, visit MyFWC.com/lap.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Franklin County Commissioner named to Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee
Franklin County commissioner Cheryl Sanders has been selected to serve on the Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee.
The 11 member Federal Advisory committee works under the US Forest Service.
It provides recommendations on fee proposals on over 13 million acres of federal lands managed by the Forest Service across the southeast and Puerto Rico.
Sanders was nominated to the position in December of 2015 but only got word of her acceptance this month.
She was appointed by US Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.
Commissioner Sanders said she is glad to know Franklin County will have a voice on the committee since we border the Apalachicola National forest which is the largest forest in Florida.
She said the impact will be very positive for Franklin County.
She added that she will not be paid for the job except for reimbursements for travel and per-diem.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Wings Over Florida - Where to find winter sparrows
(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Wings Over Florida Bird Program
Thanks for subscribing to receive Wings Over Florida bulletins from the Wildlife Viewing Section of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Each quarter, we will be sending out a seasonal highlight bulletin, which we hope will inform and encourage you to head outdoors and enjoy the birds and wildlife Florida has to offer.
Winter Sparrows
Millions of birds migrate to Florida in the fall. Some of them stay for a while before continuing south to the Caribbean Islands and South America BUT, many will remain in Florida for the winter. We are often asked, “Where can I go to see winter sparrows in Florida?”
Head to the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area in the panhandle for these skulky winter visitors. The Old Agricultural Fields in Wewahitchka in Gulf County provide habitat for as many as 10 different species of sparrow including White-throated, White-crowned, Vesper, Field, Grasshopper, Swamp and Savannah. Lucky birders may find a Le Conte’s or Henslow’s Sparrow.
The Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve (GTMNERR) in Saint John’s County provides winter habitat for two of the toughest sparrows to find and identify; Nelson’s and Saltmarsh Sparrows (Flickr ID guide). Ask at the visitor center for information on where to look for the sparrows.
Heading to Gainesville this winter? If yes, be sure to visit Payne’s Prairie Preserve State Park, one of the best all-around birding sites in the southeastern US. Sparrowing at the prairie can be very rewarding. Hike the La Chua trail for a chance to see White-crowned, Vesper, Grasshopper, Song and Swamp Sparrows. A Lincoln’s Sparrow has been spotted this winter and 8 years ago a Harris’s Sparrow was present, attracting birders from all over the state.
South Florida doesn’t attract as big a variety of sparrows as the rest of Florida but it can be rewarding if you go to the right sites. One such site is Frog Pond Wildlife Management Area or “Lucky Hammock”, as it is most commonly referred to by local birders. Both Grasshopper and Lincoln’s Sparrows have been spotted at this site this winter, and in past years species such as Clay-colored and Lark Sparrow have been recorded. Be sure to check out the nearby Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area as well.
There are of course many other Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail sites that provide inviting habitat for wintering sparrows. In the coming months we will share more information on where you can find them AND other winter birds in our monthly newsletter Kite Tales, and on Facebook.
Other Wings Over Florida news
Wings Over Florida is a free bird and butterfly listing recognition program that rewards people for their Florida life list and big year list achievements. Certificates are awarded to participants when they reach one or multiple listing milestones. We offer 6 birding life list certificates, 1 big year birding certificate and 6 butterfly life list certificates.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Florida DEP permit activity for Alligator Point Marina
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Jonathan P. Steverson
Secretary
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Franklin County constitutional officers take oath of office
Franklin County’s newly elected and returning constitutional officers were officially sworn into office Tuesday morning.
Swearing in ceremonies were held during the Franklin County Commission meeting for sheriff AJ Tony Smith and supervisor of elections Heather Crum Riley who are both serving for the first time.
Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson, Property Appraiser Rhonda Skipper and Tax Collector James Harris also took the oath – all three won re-election this year.
County commission chairman Smokey Parrish congratulated all of the constitutional officers and wished them good luck.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Drive carefully through Carrabelle as road work continue on Highway 98
New Crosswalk Construction at Veterans Park & 4th St Boat Ramp.
The FDOT recently permitted the City and CRA to construct a new crosswalk across State Highway 98. This crosswalk is designed to provide safe pedestrian access between Carrabelle’s Veterans Park and the 4th Street Boat Ramp Facility. Watch for construction activity over the next several days when traveling along Hwy 98 in the Veterans Park area.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Carrabelle woman arrested for possession of meth
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies arrested a local woman on New Year's Eve after she was found in possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
35 year old Alicia Dianne Beebe was arrested during a traffic stop on Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle.
She was in possession of .6 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Deputies were holding the traffic stop after receiving numerous complaints from citizens for traffic violations in the area.
Beebe was booked in the Franklin County Jail and later released after posting bond.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Agenda for January 5th Carrabelle City Commission meeting
Carrabelle City Commission Meeting
Thursday
January 5, 2017
5:00 p.m. – sharp
Carrabelle City Complex
Agenda Attached Above
NOTE: Meeting time changed to 5:00 p.m.
This will allow travel time for those who wish to attend both the City Commission meeting
and the 7:00 p.m. Legislative Delegation Meeting at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)