Friday, January 20, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: PANACEA-SOPCHOPPY INTERCONNECT
Location Id: 350546
Location Name: PANACEA AREA WATER SYSTEM
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 350546-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Treatment Construction Permit
Project Name: CONVERSION FROM CHLORINE GAS
Location Id: 130395
Location Name: APALACHICOLA, CITY OF
County: Franklin
Application Number: 130395-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

CUPCAKE is a beautiful and fun loving Border Collie/Lab mix.  She is 8 months old and we love her goofy antics and playful nature.  She is heartworm negative and fully vetted.  What a great dog!!

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
 Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.


Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter for January the 20th





Research Reserve to begin mowing project at East Hole Property

 Franklin County Commissioners have given their approval to allow the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to mow along the right of ways in a 77 acre section of public land on St. George Island.

The property is known as East Hole; it's on the bay side of the island just east of the St. George Island bridge.

The land is popular with bird-watchers and is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail.

It also provides some access to the bay and even has a small camp site in it.

The property is owned by the state but the roads that criss-cross the land are owned by Franklin County.

The Research Reserve said at some point they hope to do a controlled burn on the property to reduce the chances of a wildfire and the mowing would be thee first step in prepping the site.

The last time the property was fire-treated was in 1999 so it is really grown over.

At this time the reserve just wants to clear out the growth along the roads, and said they will continue to work on a controlled burn plan.

They have to be careful with any burning on the site because a number of homes neighbor the property.


They said that all neighboring homeowners will be notified before any controlled burning takes place.


Franklin County sheriff's office makes an arrest in a string of burglaries at Alligator Point

Franklin County Sheriff's officials have made an arrest in connection with a number of burglaries at Alligator Point.

The burglaries occurred between January the 17th and the 19th.

On January the 19th sherrif's officials arrested Erik Ryan Noftz from Deerfield Beach, Florida and charged him with three counts of Burglary of a Dwelling and 2 counts of grand theft as well as other charges.

Deputies focused on Noftz as a suspect after finding his truck stuck in the sand in a wooded area east of Pelican Drive.

Investigators said Noftz had been seen driving a green All Terrain Vehicle from Alligator Point to Medart.

The ATV had been stolen from a home at Alliagtor Point.

While detectives were at a residence on Pelican street around 7:00 p.m. last Thursday, they saw Erik Noftz driving the green ATV.

A brief pursuit ensued before Noftz took a curve too quickly and flipped the vehicle.

Noftz was placed under arrest and transported to Weems Memorial Hospital by EMS where he was treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said Noftz admitted to the burglaries and all of the stolen property including a firearm were recovered and returned to the owners.

Besides the burglary charges, Noftz has also been charged with grand theft firearm, burglary while armed, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.


Erik Ryan Noftz alrady had an extensive criminal record which includes Arson of a Structure, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft, Insurance Fraud, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.


FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

For Immediate Release  
January 20, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 28.
Franklin County: 
·         Bridge repair work is underway on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
·         Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, the following speed limit changes will take place on U.S. 90.  Increase from 25 MPH to 35 MPH from North Love Street to Earnest Street, increase from 45 MPH to 55 MPH from South GF & A Drive to west of the Quincy Bypass, and decrease from 65 MPH to 55 MPH from East Gadsden High School entrance to one-quarter mile west of the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.
Jefferson County:
·         I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
·         I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday, Jan. 23 to Thursday, Jan. 26.
·         I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
·         Nighttime work on S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE.  Workers are paving, installing sidewalk and repairing curb and gutter along the corridor. The Lafayette Street on-ramp to Apalachee Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 27 as crews resurface the ramp and install concrete curb.  Drivers will use Lafayette Street and Myers Park Drive as a detour route.
·         East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
·         Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings.
·         Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place in the westbound lanes, Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 279 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
·         Striping work will cause alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Stadium Drive between Pensacola Street and North lake Bradford Road, from Tuesday, Jan 17 to Thursday, Jan. 19 and from Sunday, Jan. 22 to Thursday, Jan 26.
·         Sewer maintenance work will close the northbound outside travel lane of Monroe Street near Universal Drive, Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Wakulla County:
·         Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from south of Old Crawfordville Highway and U.S. 98 intersection to St. Frances Street as crews are pave the roadway. Workers are striping the roadway.

Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.

For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
www.fdot.gov


Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday

Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday.

Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area of the bay.

The area has been closed since January the 8th because of high waters in the Apalachicola River.

Recent water samples show the water quality in 1622 is acceptable for oyster harvesting.

The conditionally approved winter west 1 area 1612 remains closed at this time.

Oyster Radio will let you know when that area reopens.

The Division of Aquaculture also provides a Daily Status report on the internet at FloridaAquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab.


A detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is also available 24 hours a day by calling 653-8317. 


Youth hunting opportunities!

January

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
HuntFlorida Banner

Youth waterfowl hunting days

youth duck hunting
Mark your calendar for Florida’s Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days, held Feb. 4-5This Saturday-Sunday hunt gives youth 15 years old and younger an opportunity to hunt ducks and geese while supervised by an adult. Only youth are allowed to harvest waterfowl. Neither the youth nor the supervising adult need a license or permit.

The hunt can take place on private property with landowner permission and on most water bodies that have public access. Check with local law enforcement agencies or FWC regional offices prior to hunting on public water bodies. The FWC also has managed hunts at T.M. Goodwin, STA 1W and Guana River. These fun, family-oriented events include free food and waterfowl hunting opportunities. For more information on the Guana River hunt, call 904-825-6877. For more information on the T.M. Goodwin and STA 1W hunts, call 321-726-2862.

For more information about Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days
How to become a new hunter
FWC Regional Offices

Future plans for FWC shooting ranges

Target shooting
Did you know FWC manages nine public shooting ranges across Florida, with two more in the works?  FWC is committed to safely supporting the needs of recreational target shooters, hunters and hunter safety students with future shooting ranges under construction at Triple ’N Ranch in Osceola County and Palm Beach County. 

The Triple ’N Ranch Shooting Range will feature four different supervised rifle and pistol ranges offering more than 100 firing positions. It will be one of the largest target shooting ranges in Florida. The FWC expects to make the rifle and pistol ranges available for weekend target shooting this spring. When complete, this range will feature a 19-station sporting clays course, a 5-stand sporting clays field, and an education classroom.

Construction is underway for the rifle and pistol ranges at the Palm Beach County Shooting Sports Park.  This FWC project is located directly across the road from the main entrance to the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.  The facility promises to be a world-class complex on 150 acres that will meet the growing demand for safe target shooting by providing opportunities for people to participate in a variety of shooting disciplines, allow practice for Olympic-style shooting events and host hunter safety courses. Phase 1 of this facility – rifle and pistol ranges – is expected to open in 2017.
In addition, FWC staff also are working on design plans for a new sporting clays course at the Tenoroc Shooting Center in Lakeland. This improvement is expected to be available to shooting sports enthusiasts this fall.

Information is available about Florida’s public shooting ranges
Watch a video on gun safety and shooting range etiquette

The northern bobwhite in Florida

Northern bobwhite
Once you’ve heard the whistle of a northern bobwhite, it’s like a popular song you can’t get out of your head. And if you’ve ever experienced a covey rise, you know why it’s such a popular game bird.

FWC and its partners are committed to ensuring healthy habitats for northern bobwhite. Since the Upland Ecosystem Restoration Project was developed in 2006, we’re managing over 190,000 acres of public land for bobwhites. Proven scientific management strategies such as frequent prescribed fire, roller chopping and timber harvest are helping ensure the long-term sustainability of this iconic species - thanks to cooperation between the FWC, Florida Forest Service, Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Forest Service and Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy.

Providing sustainable hunting opportunities is also a goal. Quail season runs throughMarch 5 on private lands. And there are still opportunities for non-quota Quail Enhancement Areas.

Florida hunting season dates
Get your Florida hunting license  

Wood duck nest boxes

Wood duck nest box
Wood ducks are one of North America’s most beautiful ducks and seeing one in Florida’s wild outdoors is a treat. One way you can increase your chances of viewing them and enhance the local area’s wildlife value is to add nest boxes. While woodies normally nest in tree cavities near lakes, rivers, ponds, and other wetlands, where nest cavities are in short supply they will accept nest boxes.

In Florida, wood duck nesting happens from late January into August with most nesting occurring February through June. So now is the perfect time to put up nest boxes or clean and repair existing ones.

Learn about what type of wood duck nest boxes work best and where to put them
Plans to build a wood duck nest box
Discover more about wood ducks

Spring turkey hunting opportunities for youth

Spring turkey hunting provides an exciting introductory experience for new hunters. Even the chance to hear a gobbler sound off in the woods is enough to make a young hunter’s eyes open wide and heart race. FWC’s Youth Spring Turkey Hunt Weekend gives youth 15 years old and younger an opportunity to turkey hunt while supervised by an adult. This year, the Youth Spring Turkey Hunt Weekend in Florida is Feb. 25-26 south of State Road 70, and March 11-12 in the rest of the state. This Saturday-Sunday hunt occurs the weekend prior to the opening of spring turkey season on private property and on many wildlife management areas (WMAs).

Looking for a more mentored turkey hunting experience? Check out FWC’s Youth Hunting Program of Florida, which offers safe, mentored educational hunts for those new to the experience. Young men and women between 12 and 17 years old who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can receive expert training in how to be safe, responsible hunters, learn about conservation, and take part in an organized hunt. See the calendar for mentored youth turkey hunts available this spring.

To participate in a Youth Hunting Program of Florida hunt, you must complete a Florida hunter safety course (regardless of your age) and be able to provide a copy of your completion card.  FWC offers free hunter safety courses. These courses are a great way to learn about hunting, wildlife, safe firearms handling and conservation.

Learn more about becoming a new hunter

Hunting and fishing licenses: There’s an app for that!

Hunt
Have you ever accidentally left your hunting or fishing license in your vehicle? Or realized on your way to your hunting or fishing destination that you needed to renew your license? With the Fish/Hunt FL app, it’s easy to buy your fishing and hunting licenses and keep them with you. Sign up for the auto-renew feature and make license buying even easier.

In addition to using the app to buy and store a copy of your licenses, you also can use the app to look up hunting and fishing regulations, current sunrise and sunset times, and coastal waters forecasts. Plus, use the app to find boat ramps and read the latest FWC news.
Download the Fish Hunt FL app on your Apple, Android or Windows smart phone by searching FWC in the app store and never be without your license again.

Activate the auto-renew license feature now!

Florida’s WMA system turns 75

Babcock-Webb WMA
This year marks the 75th anniversary of Florida’s wildlife management area (WMA) system, one of state’s greatest natural treasures. Florida’s first WMA was the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb WMA. It was established in late 1941 in Charlotte and Lee counties. Today, we have one of the largest systems of public lands in the country at nearly 6 million acres. We’re the lead manager or landowner on over 1.4 million acres and work in partnership with other governmental or private landowners on another 4.5 million acres.

This statewide network of remote and scenic lands is managed for conservation and recreation. Healthy habitats and abundant game populations are the result of dedicated professionals – wildlife biologists, land managers, partners and volunteers – who work hard to ensure wildlife have the conditions needed to thrive. WMAs offer a wide range of hunting opportunities from quota/limited hunts, special opportunity hunts, and public hunting areas where hunters can walk on to hunt.

Public hunting land opportunities
Management at WMAs
Find a WMA
75 years of Florida’s WMAs

Short Cuts


Hunters: FWC’s eyes and ears in the field
As a hunter, you’re often in Florida’s most remote areas and have firsthand knowledge of wildlife and habitat conditions, game law violations and other information that can help protect and conserve the state’s natural resources. You can make a big difference by reporting:

Unlawful activity on wildlife management areas or fish and wildlife law violations
Deer that appear sick, emaciated or dead from unknown causes
Fish kills  
Other fish and wildlife sightings or emergencies

How to get your hunting license
See all the hunting license options. Order yours today by visiting GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or call toll free 888-HUNT-FLORIDA (888-486-8356) or by visiting your local tax collector or outdoor retailer.

Calendar


Florida Trapper's Association
2017 Women & Youth Event
When: February 3-5, 2017
Where: Ocala Youth Conservation Center
More information: http://floridatrappers.org/index.html

Florida State Chapter of the NWTF
Awards Banquet (free admission to NWTF members)
When: Jan. 28, 2017, 5 p.m.
Where: Best Western Gateway Grand, 4200 NW 97th Blvd., Gainesville
More information: http://www.floridanwtf.com/


