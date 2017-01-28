Saturday, January 28, 2017

There are still a few days left to enter the “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Kinley Tuten
Jan. 27, 2016
Twitter: @FDACSNews

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Seeking Top Student Chef

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages 9th through 12th grade students to enter the department’s “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off before the upcoming deadline on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Students can submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for the chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. For rules and to submit an entry, visit FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

Entry requirements include:
·         Applicants must be a Florida student in 9th through 12th grade.
·         The recipe must be original and submitted with a photo.
·         The recipe must contain one fresh fruit or fresh vegetable grown in Florida.
·         The recipe must have clear directions and be prepared in 75 minutes or less.
·         The recipe must promote good nutrition and healthy eating habits.

Students first submit their recipes and pictures to be judged on nutrition, presentation/ appeal and originality. Finalists will be chosen to compete in five regional cook-offs, which will be held in March and April 2017 in the following counties: Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough and Indian River. 

The first place winners of each region will continue to the statewide cook-off at the Florida School Nutrition Association annual conference in Orlando on Sat., Apr. 22, 2017. The “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off champion will be invited to serve with a professional chef at one of the department’s future events.  

For more information on the “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com.

###


Friday, January 27, 2017

Representative of U.S. Senator Bill Nelson to Host Office Hours in Wakulla County




Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf County


Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Jonathan P. Steverson
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SOUTH CANAL & BAYFRONT SEAWALL
Location Id: 350755
Location Name: PRESNELL'S VACATION RESORTS & RV PARK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 350755-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SOUTH CANAL & BAYFRONT SEAWALL
Location Id: 350755
Location Name: PRESNELL'S VACATION RESORTS & RV PARK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 350755-003

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SOUTH CANAL & BAYFRONT SEAWALL
Location Id: 350755
Location Name: PRESNELL'S VACATION RESORTS & RV PARK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 350755-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


Franklin County Humane Society is offering a great deal on black and tuxedo cats

The Franklin County Humane Society is continuing its black cat reduced adoption fee promotion and adding our tuxedo's! We have 5 black kitties and 4 tuxedo's that need homes. They range in age from 1yr-6yrs and all are social and sweet. All are fully vetted and spayed/neutered. We have reduced their adoption fee from $90.00 to only $25.00 so now is the time to adopt that beautiful feline companion you've been waiting for!



Precautionary boil water notice at Bald Point has been lifted

The precautionary boil water notice for Bald Point residents has been lifted.

The boil water notice took effect on Wednesday after a punctured water main required the water company to shut off water to Bald Point only.

Water samples have now been tested and show that the water is safe to drink.


It no longer needs to be boiled before use.


Franklin County Commissioners approve site plan for Island View Motel property

Franklin County this month approved the final site plan for the renovation the old Island View motel property east of Carrabelle.
The 7.2 acre parcel was acquired by Franklin County and will be used as a public park.
Over a million dollars will be spent restoring the property for public use.
The restoration project will include restoring and improving the two existing piers at the site and building a handicapped accessible boardwalk with decks that connect the piers.
There will also be shoreline access for paddle craft, a central plaza with an informational kiosk,and a pervious concrete parking area for visitors.
A plan to create a turn lane off of Highway 98 for park access has been removed from the project though there will be a deceleration lane to get vehicles out of the flow of traffic.

Bids for the project should be going out in the next few months.


FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

For Immediate Release  
January 27, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4.
Franklin County: 
·         Bridge repair work is underway on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
·         New sidewalk will be added to U.S. 90 from Luten Road to the Dollar General in Gretna.  Work is expected to begin soon, drivers can expect minor lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.
·         The speed limit had changed on U.S. 90 in Quincy.  Increased from 25 MPH to 35 MPH from North Love Street to Earnest Street, increased from 45 MPH to 55 MPH from South GF & A Drive to west of the Quincy Bypass, and decreased from 65 MPH to 55 MPH from East Gadsden High School entrance to one-quarter mile west of the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.
Jefferson County:
·         I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
·         I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2.
·         I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
·         Construction continues on U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Motorists traveling eastbound and westbound Apalachee Parkway will encounter a temporary lane shift to the inside lanes from Calhoun Street to Franklin Blvd for the next several weeks. The lanes will be reduced from 12 foot to 10 foot lanes. The lane shift allows the contractor to safely install guardrail at bridges. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m., and continuing until 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, eastbound and westbound drivers will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Magnolia Drive.
·         East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
·         Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings. Lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, Jan. 30 to Friday, Feb. 38 p.m. to 6 a.m.
·         Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3,9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
·         Workers will install crosswalks on Thomasville Road at 6th Avenue, Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31. Lane closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
·         The southbound outside lane of North Monroe Street will be closed between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.City of Tallahassee will perform sewer maintenance work.
Wakulla County:
·         Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from south of Old Crawfordville Highway and U.S. 98 intersection to St. Frances Street as crews are pave the roadway. Workers are striping the roadway.
·         Resurfacing work begins Feb. 6, on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Driver can expect temporary lane closures.

Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.

For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.


Franklin County begins work on new dock ordinance

Franklin County is beginning work on an ordinance to govern how far out a dock can reach in natural and man-made canals in the county.

The commission is taking the action at the request of the county's planning and zoning board, which has raised concerns that some canals could become impossible to navigate because of docks reaching too far into the waterway.

The county rule, once complete, will likely allow docks to reach no further than 25 percent of the width of the waterway on which the structure is located.

That would insure that even if there are docks on both sides of the canal, half the waterway will remain open to navigation which insures that people on the interior of the canal can still reach their properties.


The County attorney will draft the ordinance for a future public hearing.


Gulf Council to Meet in New Orleans, Louisiana

header
Meeting Notice
January 12, 2017
 
Gulf Council to Meet in New Orleans, Louisiana
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet January 30 - February 2, 2017 at the Astor Crowne Plaza hotel, located at 739 Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. The meeting will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday and recess at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the meeting will resume at 8:00 a.m., the Full Council will convene mid-morning (approximately 10:45 a.m), and the meeting will recess at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and adjorn at 4:30 p.m.
 
The Committee and Council Agendas are posted on the Council website at www.gulfcouncil.org. Meeting materials will be posted as they become avalible.
 
Public testimony is scheduled on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to taking general comments, testimony will be taken on the following issues:
  • Final Action on the Generic Amendment to Require Electronic Reporting for For-Hire Vessels in the Gulf of Mexico
  • Final Action on Coastal Migratory Pelagics Amendment 29: King Mackerel Allocation Sharing and Recreational Accountability Measures
  • Final Action on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council's modifications to Charter Vessel and Headboat Reporting Requirements
 
Council meetings are open to the public and are broadcast live over the internet. Register for the webinar here.
 
The Council will host a Post Council Wrap-Up Webinar to review the Council meeting. Join us at 6:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, February 8, for a quick presentation followed by a question and answer session. Register for the webinar here.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.
 
Submit comments and stay updated on fishery issues:
Check it out! Go to www.gulfcouncil.org and click on the thermometer in the middle of the page. From there you can read up on all the pending actions, watch the video presentations, read comments, and submit your own. All comments submitted through the online form are automatically posted on our web site for Council review. Other comments are manually posted every couple of days. 


There is also a thermometer for each issue that lets you know where the Council is in the process for that particular amendment, whether it's the scoping phase, final action, or implementation.
  
You can also find information on our Facebook page, blog, and YouTube channel.
 Like us on Facebook  Visit our blog  View our videos on YouTube


Help raise money for a sea turtle fountain in Port St. Joe on Saturday




Thursday, January 26, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Eastpoint and St. George Island fishing pier improvements

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Jonathan P. Steverson
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: EASTPOINT FISHING PIER IMPROV
Location Id: 350719
Location Name: EASTPOINT FISHING PIER IMPROVEMENTS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 350719-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: ST GEORGE ISLAND BRIDGE ACCESS
Location Id: 350727
Location Name: ST GEORGE ISLAND FISHING PIER ACCESS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 350727-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: ST GEORGE ISLAND FISHING PIER
Location Id: 350718
Location Name: ST GEORGE ISLAND FISHING PIER IMPROVEMENTS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 350718-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


Franklin County signs contract to begin Carrabelle beach restroom renovations

Franklin County Commissioners signed an agreement with Poloronis Construction this month to begin renovation work at the restrooms at Carrabelle beach and at the St. George Island public beach.

Both restrooms need some work, but the ones at Carrabelle beach are by far in the worst shape so those renovations will be done first.

The bathrooms at the roadside park at Carrabelle beach were built in the 1950’s and age and seawater have taken their toll.

The restrooms need new roofs as well as a new electrical panel and lighting system.

The restrooms at the St. George Island public beach are much newer but are still in need of a little renovation.

There is only limited funding for the work, the county has about 120 thousand dollars through the Tourist Development Council.

That will only pay for the most needed renovations at Carrabelle Beach.

The work on St. George Island will be put off until the county can find more money.

County coordinator Michael Moron said the county will likely have to set up some port-a-potties at Carrabelle Beach while the work is ongoing.




This week is Prescribed Fire Awareness Week in Florida.

This week is Prescribed Fire Awareness Week in Florida.

Prescribed Fire Awareness Week is a time the state uses to draw attention to the state’s practice of doing controlled burns on Florida's nearly 17 million acrs of public forestland.

Prescribed fire uses slow-moving, low-grade fire to reduce the brush and overgrowth that would otherwise serve as fuel for a dangerous wildfire.
Besides cutting down on hazardous ground fuels, prescribed fires return nutrients to the soil, provide better forage for wildlife and livestock, and help control certain plant and tree diseases.
People who own forest land and are interested in adding prescribed fire to their land management practices can get state assistance in doing so.

In an average year, the Florida Forest Service issues 85,000 prescribed burning authorizations.


In addition, there are currently more than 1,600 certified prescribed burn managers in Florida that manage more than 2.3 million acres of agricultural and natural lands annually with prescribed fire.


Gulf of Mexico shrimp landings down in December

December shrimp landings from the Gulf of Mexico were the lowest in 15 years.Gulf shrimp landings down in December
Shrimp landing data from the National Marine Fisheries Commission show that just over 5.8 million pounds of shrimp were harvested from the Gulf last month; on average shrimpers haul in nearly 9 million pounds of shrimp from the Gulf in December.
The Southern Shrimp Alliance said this was the lowest total of shrimp landed in the Gulf in the month of December since at least the year 2000.
The shrimp harvest for the year is down by over 27 percent -  the fifth straight year of declines in overall landings in the region.
In 2016, shrimpers netted about 93.8 million pounds from the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, because fewer shrimp are being harvested, prices for all sizes of Gulf shrimp have increased significantly. 


Join the fun at the sea turtle fountain fund-raiser this Saturday





Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay closes to oyster harvesting at sunset today



Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.

Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.

It is being closed because of high river levels caused by heavy rains earlier this week.

State officials will now have to test water samples to make sure water quality is acceptable for oyster harvesting before reopening the area.

Oyster Radio will let you know when the area has been reopened.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Franklin County library to hold soup, bread and book sale this Saturday




Precautionary Boil Water notice in effect at Bald Point




Area 1622 of The Apalachicola closing to oyster harvesting at sunset today



Area 1622 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.

Area 1622 is the conditionally approved winter west 2 area.

The areas are being closed because of high river levels.

The Apalachicola River at Blountstown crested at just over 20 feet on Wednesday; flood stage is 15 feet.

It does take a few days for waters at Blountstown to move into the Apalachicola Bay.


The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Library Advisory Board



Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in library services and facilities? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking two volunteers to fill the Library Advisory Board’s Citizen At Large appointment.

This Board meets monthly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs.

Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by February 6, 2017.  Statements of interest can be emailed to Robyn Drummond, Library Services Director at robyn@wakullalibrary.org or by fax to 926-4513.  Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-7415



Franklin County updates employee bereavement policy to include grandparents

 Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to update the county's bereavement policy to include the death of grandparents.

Franklin County has a policy that allows county workers three days off of work in the case of a death in the family.

Until recently the policy included the death of an immediate family member or mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Last week the county agreed to add the death of a grandparent to the policy.

Commissioners were surprised that grandparents weren't already in the bereavement policy.


Commissioners said grandparents needed to be added because these days many people are raised by the grandparents.


FWC Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report January 13, 2017 through January 19, 2017

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)

FWC
Division of Law Enforcement

FWC logo and law enforcement badge 
 Weekly Report
January 13, 2017 through January 19, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.

Patrol, Protect, Preserve


NORTHWEST REGION

CASES

BAY COUNTY

Officers Wicker and N. Basford were on water patrol in East Bay when they heard shooting coming from the Cooks Bayou area. They saw several vessels in the area chasing ducks and shooting while underway. The officers stopped one of the vessels which had two hunters on board. The hunters had three redhead ducks in their possession. Both were issued citations for hunting waterfowl from a moving vessel.

Officers Walker and Leonard were on resource patrol when they saw a vehicle parked at the intersection of Crews Lake Road and Environmental Road on the western boundary line of Pine Log State Forest. They waited in the area for the owner to return to the vehicle. Approximately 20 minutes later, a subject walked out of the woods and returned to the vehicle. The subject stated that two of his hunting dogs had gotten loose and that he was looking for them. One of the officers backtracked from where the subject exited the woods and found a loaded .270 caliber rifle 100 yards south of Environmental Road. They also found a tree stand and trail camera within 50 feet of whole corn. The subject admitted to baiting the area and that the gun, tree stand and trail camera were his. The subject was cited accordingly.

Lieutenant Allen and Officers Gore and N. Basford were conducting quality control inspections on seafood houses. At one seafood house, officers saw containers of shucked oysters with no expiration dates and some with expired dates. The officers also located untagged bags of oysters. The seafood house owner received a written warning for untagged bags of oysters and three misdemeanor citations for operating an uncertified shellfish plant, terminal sale date must appear and for selling shellfish after terminal sale date had expired.

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Officer Corbin was on land patrol along the Destin Harbor when he saw a pontoon aground on the shoreline. The last known registered owner was determined based on the vessel’s registration numbers. He made contact with the registered owner who stated he sold the pontoon and provided a signed bill of sale. The new owner failed to transfer the vessel’s title in his name, which is required within 30 days of purchase. The new owner was issued a notice to appear citation.

Officers Bartlett and Rockwell received a call from a complainant about three subjects trespassing on private property along the Yellow River. The officers went to the Oak Grove Boat Ramp to wait for the complainant. While waiting, they saw a man in a boat coming to the boat ramp. Officer Rockwell made contact with him and determined that he was coming from his camp upriver. He conducted a resource inspection and found the man in possession of a .22 caliber rifle, a gray squirrel and a turkey breast. During Officer Rockwell’s search, the man told Officer Bartlett that he had a domestic violence injunction against him and was not allowed to possess a firearm. The subject stated that he was hunting with his sons on an island. The officers accompanied the man back to his camp where the man’s sons were hunting. Neither son had a hunting license and were issued citations for hunting without a license. The man was arrested for possession of a firearm while under a domestic violence injunction and booked at the Okaloosa County Jail. The officers determined that the man’s hunting license had been suspended.

Officer Arnette was watching a field where he had seen possible night-hunting activity, when a truck pulled into the field and the occupants shined the area with a spotlight. When Officer Arnette activated his blue lights, the driver immediately left the field but pulled into a nearby yard. A woman was driving while her husband was riding in the passenger seat. A rifle was hidden behind the seat, but cartridges from the rifle were laying on top of the fresh groceries the subjects had just purchased. Both subjects were charged with night hunting.

WALTON COUNTY

Officer Brooks located a tree stand on private property where no hunting was allowed. When he later checked the area, the stand had been removed. He made contact with two subjects on adjacent private property and recognized the tree stand in their possession. One of the subjects admitted to placing and retrieving the stand from where Officer Brooks had seen it. The subjects were issued trespass warnings at the request of the land manager.

COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Lieutenant Clark and FWC Bear Biologist Jordan Green conducted an outreach event at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Mr. Green presented a PowerPoint presentation as well as a static display for the staff, volunteers, campers and members of the surrounding communities. The main focus of the outreach event was to educate the community on how to reduce human - bear encounters. Approximately 35 people attended.


