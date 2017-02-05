Sunday, February 5, 2017

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING AND EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR WAKULLA COUNTY COMMISSION


The Wakulla County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting and an Executive Session at 4:00p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the County Commission Chambers located at 29 Arran Road, Suite 101, Crawfordville, Florida, to discuss the following ongoing litigation: GULF GROUP, INC., a Florida corporation, Plaintiff vs. WAKULLA COUNTY, a political subdivision of the State of Florida; PREBLE-RISH, INC., a Florida corporation, Defendants, CASE NO(S). 2015-CA-000183 (Bostic) and 2015-CA-000184 (Surf); WAKULLA COUNTY, FLORIDA, a political subdivision of the State of Florida, Plaintiff vs. MERCHANTS BONDING COMPANY (MUTUAL), a Foreign Profit Corporation, Defendant, CASE NO(S). 2016-CA-000153 (Bostic) and 2016-CA-000154 (Surf).  After the Special Meeting is convened the Board will go into closed session pursuant to Section 286.011(8), Florida Statutes.

The discussions in this session shall be confined to settlement negotiations, litigation status and strategy related to the above-referenced cases.  The session will be recorded by a certified court reporter.  In attendance at this meeting will be Commission Chairman Ralph Thomas, Commissioner Mike Stewart, Commissioner Randy Merritt, Commissioner Jerry Moore, Commissioner Chuck Hess, County Administrator David Edwards, County Attorney Heather Encinosa, litigation counsel, Heath Stokley and a certified court reporter.  The executive session will last approximately 1 hour.

Following the closed session, the Board will reconvene in open session so that the Board can take action, if necessary.  At which time, the Chair may announce the termination of the Executive Session. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica Welch at (850) 926-0919 or jwelch@mywakulla.com



Draft Agenda for February 6th Wakulla County Commission meeting and Executive session







Saturday, February 4, 2017

Join the Wakulla Wild Mammal Association for "A Walk on the Wild Side"





Lane Closure Scheduled for State Road 20 Trammell Bridge

For Immediate Release  
January 31, 2017
Donna M. Green, (850) 330-1661
            donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
Lane Closure Scheduled for State Road 20 Trammell Bridge

Chipley – Drivers traveling on the State Road 20 Trammell Bridge over the Apalachicola River between Blountstown and Bristol will encounter periodic lane closures for approximately one month, beginning Monday, Feb. 6.  Construction crews will restripe pavement markings on the westbound structure.  Lane closures will remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (CST)Monday throughFriday.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.  Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.  For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
www.fdot.gov


Friday, February 3, 2017

FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area

For Immediate Release  
February 3, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 11.
Franklin County: 
·         Bridge repair work continues on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
·         New sidewalk will be added to U.S. 90 from Luten Road to the Dollar General in Gretna.  Work is expected to begin soon, drivers can expect minor lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.
·         Public Information Meeting:  The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host an alternatives public information meeting concerning the Quincy Bypass Northern Loop connecting State Road (S.R.) 12 and S.R. 267. The meeting will be held Thursday, February 23from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT at the National Guard Armory Drill Hall, 2049 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy.
Jefferson County:
·         I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
·         I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Monday, Feb. 6 to Thursday, Feb. 9.
·         I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
·         Construction continues on U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NEBeginning at 8 p.m.Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., and continuing to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound U.S. 27/Apalachee Parkway will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Magnolia Drive.
·         East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
·         Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings. Lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, Feb. 6. 30 to Friday, Feb.10, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
·         Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 109 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
·         City of Tallahassee will perform video inspection of sewer pipes Thursday, Feb. 16Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 on Capital Circle NW south of Village Green Way.  The southbound outside travel lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
·         Lane closures on S.R. 20 and S.R. 61 for sidewalk and parking lot work, Sunday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
Wakulla County:
·         Motorists traveling State Road (S.R.) 30/U.S. 98 (Coastal Highway) from south of the Old Crawfordville Highway, U.S. 98 intersection to north of St. Frances Street and State Road (S.R.) 61/U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from U.S. 98 to north of Alaska Way will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10 for striping, signalization, and traffic separator operations.  Lane closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
·         Resurfacing work begins Feb. 6, on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Driver can expect temporary lane closures.

Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.

For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.


Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter for February the 3rd





Get your tickets today for the 6th annual St. George Island tour of homes

Tickets are available for the sixth annual Tour of Homes on St. George Island.

The tour is Saturday, February the 11th from 10 till 4.

Tour weekend will begin with a Friday evening Kick-Off event at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from which includes a presentation by Josh Hodson, manager of the St. George Island State Park.

This year’s tour will include 7 homes including three homes in the St. George Plantation, 1 at Gulf Beaches, and 2 homes on the east end of the island.

Besides the houses, people will also be able to tour the Cape St. George lighthouse and the Plantation clubhouse.

Tour tickets are $20.00 in advance, $25 on the day of the tour.

All of the money benefits the St. George Lighthouse Association.

To reserve tickets, stop by the Lighthouse Gift Shop on St. George Island or call 927-7745.


You can also get more information on-line at www.sgiTourOfHomes.com.

February calendar for the Carrabelle branch of the Franklin County Public Library




Carrabelle History Museum to hold Civil war program on Saturday

The Carrabelle History Museum is offering another of its “Look, Listen & Learn” Program Series  this Saturday.

The program, called “The Civil War: Through their Eyes” will be held on Saturday from 10 till 1 at C-Quarters Marina on Highway 98 in Carrabelle.
The program will include several compelling stories of the Civil War in the Florida Panhandle from a personal perspective as told by Tristan Harrenstein of the Florida Public Archaeology Network and Michael Kinnett of the Orman House Museum and author of “Apalachicola Pearl”. 
 
Attendees will share the real life stories of Melvan Tibbetts, a Union soldier occupying the Florida Panhandle for a portion of the Civil War.

The many letters, which he wrote home to his family in Maine while in Florida, supply a wealth of information about West Florida during the Civil War. 
 
And then the program will continue with stories about life during the Civil War as told through the lives of the Orman family of Apalachicola – specifically the stories of William Orman, a Confederate soldier and his father, Thomas.


The program is free and open to the public.

February is Florida Hiking Trails month, so celebrate by getting out on one of the trails in our area



February is Florida Hiking Trails month, so celebrate by getting out on one of the trails in our area.

There are plenty of trails to choose from, Florida’s state parks include more than 2,500 miles of dedicated hiking trails and there are more than 4,500 miles of multi-use trails across the state.

There’s a trail running through the State Park on St. George Island – as well as miles of trails in the Tate’s Hell State Forest.

And don’t miss the trail at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint which include a telescope to see across the bay.

There are trails at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park near Cape San Blas which allow for biking, and three nature trails for hiking and wildlife viewing.

For a one of a kind hike, check out the Torreya State Trails in Liberty County where you can hike the bluffs along the Apalachicola River. 

The easiest way to start is to go to the Florida on-line trail guide.

It provides specific information for all state trails, including where they are and whether they allow bike or horses or if they are paved.

You can find the link to the Florida trail guide at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.

http://www.dep.state.fl.us/gwt/guide/new%20trail%20guides,%202014/overallstatepage.htm

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce to hold Open House / Wine Reception at "On the Waterfront" this Friday

   Please join us for our 
Monthly Business After Hours
 
Open House / Wine Reception
  at "On the Waterfront"
117 Market St.
February 3rd
5:30-7:00
 Award winning Deborah Nadelhoffer will present her one man show "Landscapes of the Forgotten Coast" followed by a 3 day plein air workshop. Come join our party!!
Everyone is invited to attend!!
 
If you or your business is interested in hosting a monthly business luncheon or business after hours please contact John or Cindy at (850)653-9419


Zone D’s late muzzleloader season extends deer hunting opportunity through February

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
For immediate release: Feb. 2, 2017
Media contact: Tony Young, 850-488-7867

Suggested Tweets: Late #muzzleloader season in Zone D extends #deer hunting thru Feb.https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/1849c15 #Florida

Kids! Don’t miss out on Youth #Waterfowl #Hunting Days this weekend (2/4 & 2/5).https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/1849c15 #Florida

February “Outta’ the Woods”
By Tony Young
 Tony Young
Zone D’s late muzzleloader season extends deer hunting opportunity through February
Plus, don’t miss Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days

“What I love most about using a muzzleloader is the extra challenge it provides – you only get one shot and you better make it count,” said Howard Tiller, retired high school teacher and Chipley, Florida, native. “The late muzzleloading season gives us Zone D hunters more opportunities to hunt deer while the rut is still going on after general gun season ends. Plus, there are fewer hunters in the woods during that time, which means less pressure.”

Tiller, who was introduced to hunting by his father at a young age, said he never misses hunting Zone D’s late muzzleloading gun season. The season, which only occurs in Zone D, extends deer hunting by a week after general gun ends and runs Feb. 20-26 on private lands. It was established to give hunters the chance to hunt the rut, which runs from mid-January through February in northwest Florida.

A $5 muzzleloading gun permit is required to hunt during this season. On private land, hunters have the choice of using a muzzleloader, bow or crossbow. Of course, they’ll also need a hunting license, which costs residents $17 for an annual one – or folks might opt to purchase the five-year license for only $79.

In Zone D wildlife management areas, this post-season is referred to as the archery/muzzleloading gun season. Specific dates vary by WMA, so consult each area’s brochure. Hunters can use bows or muzzleloaders, but no crossbows – unless they possess a disabled crossbow permit. Hunters who choose to hunt with a bow must have the $5 archery permit, and those using a muzzleloader need the $5 muzzleloading gun permit.

Legal to take; bag limits

Deer and wild hogs are most commonly hunted during this season. Only legal bucks may be taken (even if you use a bow), and south of Interstate 10 in Deer Management Unit D1, one antler must have at least two points. North of I-10 in DMU D2, all bucks must have at least three points on a side or have a main beam of at least 10 inches long to be legal to take.

If you’re hunting deer, make sure you have the $5 deer permit. On private land, the daily bag limit is two. Season dates, bag limits and antler regulations for deer on WMAs can differ, so consult the area brochure before you hunt.

On private lands, wild hogs can be taken year-round with no bag or size limits. On most WMAs, there’s also no bag or size limit, and hogs are legal to take during most hunting seasons except spring turkey. On selected WMAs, specific bag and size limits do apply, so again, check the area’s brochure to make sure.

Hunting regulations

During the late muzzleloader season on private lands and archery/muzzleloading gun season on WMAs, dogs may not be used to hunt deer. However, you may use a leashed one to track a wounded deer if necessary. And it’s important to note that no turkeys may be taken during this season.

Bows and crossbows must have minimum draw weights of 35 pounds. Hand-held releases on bows are permitted. Broadheads used in taking deer must have at least two sharpened edges with a minimum width of 7/8 inch.

During this late season, the only muzzleloaders allowed are those fired by wheel lock, flintlock, percussion cap or centerfire primer (including 209 primers) that cannot be loaded from the breech. For hunting deer, muzzleloading rifles must be at least .40-caliber, and muzzleloading shotguns must be 20-gauge or larger.

Legal shooting hours are between a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset. You’re allowed to take deer and hogs over feeding stations on private land, but it is illegal to use such feed on WMAs.

Public hunting opportunity

Twelve of the WMAs in Zone D have a February archery/muzzleloading gun season, and if you plan to hunt any of them, you must have the $26 management area permit. Those areas are Apalachicola, Apalachicola River, Beaverdam Creek, Blackwater, Chipola River, Choctawhatchee River, Econfina Creek, Escambia River, Perdido River, Point Washington, Tate’s Hell and Yellow River.

You can get all of the licenses and permits you’ll need at any retail outlet that sells hunting and fishing supplies, by calling 888-HUNT-FLORIDA or by going online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days

To all parents out there: the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, has established Feb. 4-5 as this year’s statewide Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days. This weekend is specifically set up for children 15 and younger to hunt waterfowl, coots and common moorhens while being supervised by an adult (18 years or older). Only the kids may hunt; adults may only assist. Because only children 15 and younger may hunt during these two days, no licenses or permits are needed, including federal duck stamps. And if you’re not a duck hunter but your child is showing an interest in trying it, the FWC has brand new online information to assist new hunters – just visit MyFWC.com/NewHunter.

The FWC also has managed hunts at T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area, STA 1W and Guana River WMA. These fun, family-oriented events include raffles, free food and great waterfowl hunting. No children are turned away from the hunts, so a quota permit is not necessary. For more information on the Guana River hunt, call 904-825-6877. For more information on the T.M. Goodwin and STA 1W hunts, call 321-726-2862.

Bag limits

The daily bag limit on ducks is six, but within the six-bird limit there can be only one black duck, one mottled duck and one fulvous whistling duck. Two can be canvasbacks, pintails, redheads or scaup, and three may be wood ducks. And you may have no more than four scoters, four eiders, four long-tailed ducks and four mallards (of which only two can be female) in your bag. All other species of ducks can be taken, up to the six-bird limit, except harlequin ducks. The taking of harlequin ducks is against the law.

The daily limit on coots and common moorhens is 15, and there’s a five-bird limit on mergansers, only two of which may be hooded.

Youngsters also may take light geese during Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days. This includes snow, blue and Ross’s geese; and there’s a 15-bird daily bag limit on any combination. Canada geese may be taken as well, and the daily bag limit on them is five.

Waterfowl regulations

Shotguns are the only firearms that kids are allowed to use, and they’re not permitted to use one larger than 10-gauge. Shotguns must be plugged to a three-shell capacity (magazine and chamber combined). Though not practical for duck hunting, bows and crossbows may also be used if your child is so inclined.

Shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to sunset, and waterfowl hunters may use only nontoxic shotgun shells. Only iron (steel), bismuth-tin and various shot made from tungsten-alloy are permissible.

Retriever dogs, such as labs, may be used. Artificial decoys and manual or mouth-operated bird calls are not only legal but essential gear for duck hunters.

Prohibited methods of take

Scattering agricultural products over an area for the purpose of baiting is strictly forbidden. Feed, such as corn, wheat or salt, cannot be present where you’re hunting, nor can such baiting be used to attract birds, even if the bait is placed quite a distance away from where you’re hunting.

Some other things you can’t do while hunting waterfowl include using rifles, pistols, traps, snares, nets, sinkboxes, swivel guns, punt guns, battery guns, machine guns, fish hooks, poisons, drugs, explosive substances, live decoys, recorded bird calls or sounds and electrically amplified bird-call imitations. Shooting from an automobile or boat while under power is not illegal and herding or driving birds with vehicles or vessels also is against the law.

The 2016-2017 hunting seasons are winding down, however, there are still great opportunities to get out there. This February, take time to enjoy the solitude of a late season Zone D muzzleloader hunt or introduce a young person to duck hunting during the statewide Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days.



FEBRUARY IS FLORIDA HIKING TRAILS MONTH

Press Release Banner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Feb. 2, 2017

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

FEBRUARY IS FLORIDA HIKING TRAILS MONTH

~Get outside and explore Florida's vast network of hiking trails~

Long Key
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of Florida’s 7,000 miles of shared-use and hiking trails, Gov. Rick Scott proclaimed February as Florida Hiking Trails Month. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection encourages residents and visitors to take advantage of the Sunshine State’s natural beauty by enjoying its expansive trail network. 
“February is a great time to get outside and explore the amazing trails our state has to offer,” said Florida Park Service Director Lisa Edgar. “Hiking is one of the best ways to experience Florida’s unique scenery. I encourage residents and visitors to stay active by exploring the outdoor, family-friendly recreation that our trails offer year-round.”
Florida’s extensive network of trails includes more than 2,500 miles of dedicated hiking trails and more than 4,500 miles of shared-use trails also available to hikers throughout the state, including the 1,100-mile Florida National Scenic Trail. These trails not only allow for incredible birding, ecological sightseeing and exposure to a large variety of plants and animals, they are also a fun source of recreation and fitness opportunities. Florida Hiking Trails Month promotes a healthy, outdoor lifestyle that the whole family can enjoy.
Hiking trails span the entirety of the state. To plan your hiking adventure, visit the Trail Guide offered by DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails (OGT), or choose from Florida’s 
award-winning state parks. To explore Florida Hiking Trails Month’s events for February, visit OGT’s calendar page. See you on the trail!


February is hit and run awareness month in Florida.

 February is hit and run awareness month in Florida.

Hit and Run awareness month seeks to reduce the number of hit and run crashes in Florida in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Department of Transportation and the AAA Auto Club Group.

From year to year, Florida has seen the amount of hit and run crashes remain steady, with 25 percent of all crashes involving a hit and run.

Although the majority of hit and run crashes only result in property damage, hit and run crashes can be deadly. 

In 2016 there were over 99 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida.

Those crashes led to about 1300 injuries and nearly 180 deaths.

The most important thing a driver can do when they are involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help. 

The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).

There is a website where you can see active hit and run cases around the state – in case you have information that might help solve one of them.

You can find the link on this story at oysterradio.com and on the oyster radio facebook page.


https://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/active-cases/


