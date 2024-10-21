Franklin County unemployment increased very slightly between August and September.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.7 percent in September, up from 3.6 percent from the month before.
177 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4838.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was a little higher than the statewide unemployment average of 3.4 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent in September.
175 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.1 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 4 percent.
