The Franklin County School District
has been awarded nearly 550 thousand dollars through the Workforce Development
Capitalization Incentive Grant Program to create or expand workforce
development programs across the state.
The funding will help pay for local programs focused in
allied health assistance and welding technology fundamentals.
A total of 62 million dollars is being distributed across
the state through the program.
These investments will provide Florida students access to
hands-on educational experiences in high-demand fields such as aerospace,
biomedical science, digital video tech and aviation.
The Liberty County School District was awarded 65 thousand
dollars for programs focused in allied health assistance, applied
cybersecurity and building trades and construction design technology.
The Wakulla County School District will receive nearly 1.2
million dollars for programs focused in air conditioning, refrigeration and
heating technology, diesel maintenance technology, building trades and
construction design technology and unmanned aircraft operations.
