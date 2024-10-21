Monday, October 21, 2024

The Franklin County School District has been awarded nearly 550 thousand dollars through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program

The funding will help pay for local programs focused in allied health assistance and welding technology fundamentals.

 

A total of 62 million dollars is being distributed across the state through the program.

 

These investments will provide Florida students access to hands-on educational experiences in high-demand fields such as aerospace, biomedical science, digital video tech and aviation.

 

The Liberty County School District was awarded 65 thousand dollars for programs focused in allied health assistance, applied cybersecurity and building trades and construction design technology.

 

The Wakulla County School District will receive nearly 1.2 million dollars for programs focused in air conditioning, refrigeration and heating technology, diesel maintenance technology, building trades and construction design technology and unmanned aircraft operations.





